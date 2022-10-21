Read full article on original website
Related
SFCC’s Missouri SBDC to Offer Services at Lake of the Ozarks
The Missouri Small Business Development Center (MO SBDC) at State Fair Community College now offers no-cost small business consulting and low to no-cost training programs in the Lake of the Ozarks area. Paige Jones is the Missouri SBDC business counselor who is working at the SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks campus...
New Mule Grant Funds Financial Gap for Missouri Students
In an effort to ensure cost does not dampen a student’s ability to pursue their higher education goals, the University of Central Missouri announces the new Mule Grant program. An initiative just in time for students who are residents of the state of Missouri and plan to begin their...
‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says
Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
UCM Hosts ‘Victory Vertical Piano’ Program
The University of Central Missouri School of Visual and Performing Arts is hosting a public musical presentation about the World War II-era “Victory Vertical Piano” program by 2010 UCM Distinguished Music Alumnus Dr. Garik Pedersen at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in Hart Recital Hall, located in the Utt Music Building.
Marshall Man Injured When Harley Crashes in Howard County
A Marshall man was injured when his motorcycle crashed in Howard County Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2008 Harley Davidson, driven by 40-year-old Jeffrey S. Pond of Marshall, was on Missouri 87, 10 miles north of Boonville around 5:30 p.m. when the Harley traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
Seen Out the Window: Industry, Nature & One of the Tallest Dorms [Pictures]
I recently took some time off to visit family and friends in the Chicago area and rode Amtrak to get there instead of driving. Looking out my window I saw a lot. Nature, industry, the grittiness of St. Louis, the industrial remnants of Illinois, a capitol dome, and even the highest point between St. Louis and Chicago in Bloomington-Normal. Keep scrolling to check out 29 pictures I took on my rail journey between Warrensburg and Chicago.
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 24, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 21-year-old Ariana Martinez of Sedalia at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in Saline County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving and in possession of marijuana. Martinez was taken to the Saline County Jail for a 12-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway...
Sedalia Police Reports For October 24, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the night of October 17th, Officers conducted a vehicle check the Yeager's Cycle store, 3001 South Limit Avenue. An on scene investigation resulted in one male suspect being arrested. Kevin Patrick Kares, 50, of Sedalia, was arrested for felony Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Kares was taken to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released.
Cole Camp Man Arrested for Aggravated DWI
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Jeremiah J. Casdorph of Cole Camp at 2:35 p.m. Monday in Benton County. He was wanted on a felony Benton County warrant. Casdorph was taken to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. His bond was set at $25,000. He faces charges of aggravated driving...
Lots Of Fun Was Had in Knob Noster State Park and Knobtoberfest
Admittedly, I don't go up to Knob Noster much. I don't know why, but I just don't make it up there very often. Well, I've been looking for more reasons to get out and about lately on the weekends. I want to find new and possibly cheap or free things to do on Saturdays. You know, date ideas. I don't want to make my poor boyfriend (we'll call him NJ) sit around my house all the time, and after all, it's still nice weather wise. After a while it'll get gross and snowy, and it'll probably be harder to get out and do stuff.
Smoke From Large Brush Fire Closes I-70, Rocheport Bridge on Saturday
A major brush fire in Cooper County at Wooldridge forced the closure of I-70 between mile marker 106 and 117 due to nearly zero visibility Saturday. According to the MSHP, the fire also closed the Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport. The Patrol rerouted traffic until the smoke cleared. Authorities said...
Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1994 Ford Ranger, driven by 40-year-old Travis B. Strong of Warsaw, was on Route Z at Missouri 7 around 5:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a fence.
Holden Man Injured When Car Hits Concrete Barriers
A Holden man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2009 Chevrolet, driven by 21-year-old Christopher J. Jewell of Holden, was on the I-35 ramp to I-29 just before 9 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, returned to the roadway, ran off the right side and struck another concrete barrier before coming to rest.
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover
A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2022 Ford F-250, driven by 64-year-old Karen J. Garrett of Marshall, was on Highway 41, west of Route E (east of Marshall) around 2 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, returned to the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top facing south.
Green Ridge Man Injured In One-vehicle Rollover
A Green Ridge man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1984 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 31-year-old Brian E. Rayl of Green Ridge, was on Easter Road, west of Hope Dale Road around 5:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver.
Multiple Agencies Combine Forces to Battle Pettis County Grass Fire
Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, a small fire was ignited on an agricultural implement (combine) while it was being used near Drake and Buckley Road, according to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders. The operator was able to escape the tractor and attempt to extinguish the fire, but due...
Sedalia To Install Pedestrian Safety Islands Around Horace Mann
The City of Sedalia will be closing the intersection of West 16th Street and South Park Avenue beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 to make pedestrian safety improvements to the roadway adjacent to Horace Mann Elementary School. 1100 W. 16th Street. The...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 25, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday evening, Pettis County Deputies were running stationary radar in the area of US 65 Highway and Meadowlark Road when they observed a vehicle travelling at 107 MPH in a 65 MPH posted speed zone. Deputies conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle at the Cenex store, 4851 South Limit Avenue. Shawn Brown, 33, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest. Brown was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released on charges of Exceeding the Posted Speed Limit (Over 26 MPH).
Two Arrested on Warrants After Report of DWI
Two men were arrested after Sedalia Police responded to a traffic complaint concerning a possible intoxicated driver. The reporting party said the driver parked and went into a store at 701 E. Broadway. The suspect, 57-year-old Ronald J. Blum and his passenger, 54-year-old Alexander N. Orloff, both of Sedalia, were...
Man Confesses to Starting Fire on Villa Drive
On Saturday at approximately 9:40 a.m., Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to a residential structure fire which was later determined to be Apartment 115, Villa Drive. Sgt. DeHaven arrived first, with Deputy Cunningham arriving shortly thereafter, and they found heavy smoke rolling from the apartment. Neighboring apartments were already evacuating/being...
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0