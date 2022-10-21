Are you looking for something super fun to do that is great for all ages this Halloween season?. We had the best time enjoying Spooky Golf again this year at Fun Land of Fredericksburg and have vowed to make it a tradition every year. This family-friendly mini golf did not disappoint. It was festively lit up for Halloween and included some spooky music that made us laugh, dance, and sing along.

