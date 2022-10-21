ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

HBO Max Adding 10 Original ‘Star Trek’ Movies, Bringing Back All Eight ‘Harry Potter’ Films

The library shuffle among streaming services continues. HBO Max next month is getting all 10 of the original “Star Trek” movies — after they left Paramount+ — and once again will offer all of the first eight movies in the Warner Bros. “Harry Potter” series. Paramount+ in November 2021 launched every Star Trek movie, and the service is also the exclusive streaming home of every Star Trek TV show ever made. However, as of Oct. 1, 2022, the 10 original films were no longer available. As of Nov. 1, the 10 Star Trek movies will be streaming on HBO Max: “Star Trek:...
Variety

Viola Davis and Rian Johnson to Receive Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards

Viola Davis and Rian Johnson are among those being honored at the 12th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards. The awards will be held on Nov. 5 at Hollywood’s Avalon Hotel and writer, actor and comedian Fortune Feimster will host the ceremony, which pays tribute to the brilliant behind-the-camera talent of the year’s most acclaimed films. Honorees and presenters are selected from films released during the year and/or that qualified and presented at the Cannes, Toronto or Venice film festivals. Films and creatives to be awarded this year include writer Rebecca Lenkiewicz for “She Said,” presented by Carey Mulligan; “The Woman King ”...

