Read full article on original website
Related
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
HBO Max Adding 10 Original ‘Star Trek’ Movies, Bringing Back All Eight ‘Harry Potter’ Films
The library shuffle among streaming services continues. HBO Max next month is getting all 10 of the original “Star Trek” movies — after they left Paramount+ — and once again will offer all of the first eight movies in the Warner Bros. “Harry Potter” series. Paramount+ in November 2021 launched every Star Trek movie, and the service is also the exclusive streaming home of every Star Trek TV show ever made. However, as of Oct. 1, 2022, the 10 original films were no longer available. As of Nov. 1, the 10 Star Trek movies will be streaming on HBO Max: “Star Trek:...
Viola Davis and Rian Johnson to Receive Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards
Viola Davis and Rian Johnson are among those being honored at the 12th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards. The awards will be held on Nov. 5 at Hollywood’s Avalon Hotel and writer, actor and comedian Fortune Feimster will host the ceremony, which pays tribute to the brilliant behind-the-camera talent of the year’s most acclaimed films. Honorees and presenters are selected from films released during the year and/or that qualified and presented at the Cannes, Toronto or Venice film festivals. Films and creatives to be awarded this year include writer Rebecca Lenkiewicz for “She Said,” presented by Carey Mulligan; “The Woman King ”...
19 TV Shows That Got Worse As They Went On And Majorly Disappointed Their Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
Comments / 0