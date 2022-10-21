The library shuffle among streaming services continues. HBO Max next month is getting all 10 of the original “Star Trek” movies — after they left Paramount+ — and once again will offer all of the first eight movies in the Warner Bros. “Harry Potter” series. Paramount+ in November 2021 launched every Star Trek movie, and the service is also the exclusive streaming home of every Star Trek TV show ever made. However, as of Oct. 1, 2022, the 10 original films were no longer available. As of Nov. 1, the 10 Star Trek movies will be streaming on HBO Max: “Star Trek:...

27 MINUTES AGO