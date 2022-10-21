Read full article on original website
Oatey Co. has announced the promotion of Dave Biron to vice president, Distribution and Specialty Manufacturing. With more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing and distribution operations management, Biron joined Oatey Co. in 2014 as Plant Manager of Cherne Industries. Part of the Oatey family of companies, Cherne is an industry-leading manufacturer of test plugs and testing equipment for residential, commercial, industrial and municipal piping systems. Biron was promoted to General Manager of Cherne in 2018, and in 2020 he led the company’s move to a new state-of-the-art headquarters in Shakopee, Minn. In 2021, his role expanded to include responsibility for QuickDrain USA, a Denver-based Oatey company that manufactures premier curbless and curbed shower solutions for showers and wet areas.
The American Institute of Architects (AIA) is excited to share that it has assumed management of the AIA Conference on Architecture trade show from Informa. On Oct. 21, 2022, AIA took over all operations of the conference, including exhibit and sponsorship sales. The AIA Conference on Architecture is the largest...
Distribution throughout the U.S. and Canada will be provided by EV Charge Solutions, the leading EVSE specialized distributor in North America. “Our new distribution partnership with EVBox is an ideal fit with our business model of one stop shopping for Electrical Contractors”, says Mike Moser, EV Charge Solutions’ president. “In addition to warehousing and fulfillment services, our logistics and service teams provide the turn-key solution EVBox was looking for.”
