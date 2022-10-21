Oatey Co. has announced the promotion of Dave Biron to vice president, Distribution and Specialty Manufacturing. With more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing and distribution operations management, Biron joined Oatey Co. in 2014 as Plant Manager of Cherne Industries. Part of the Oatey family of companies, Cherne is an industry-leading manufacturer of test plugs and testing equipment for residential, commercial, industrial and municipal piping systems. Biron was promoted to General Manager of Cherne in 2018, and in 2020 he led the company’s move to a new state-of-the-art headquarters in Shakopee, Minn. In 2021, his role expanded to include responsibility for QuickDrain USA, a Denver-based Oatey company that manufactures premier curbless and curbed shower solutions for showers and wet areas.

1 DAY AGO