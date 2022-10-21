Read full article on original website
Belichick Dodges Question on Starting QB After Loss to Bears
Bailey Zappe entered Monday night’s game against the Bears in relief of Mac Jones with 11:41 left in the second quarter and the Patriots trailing, 10–0. Two drives and six minutes later, he had New England ahead 14–10 and had the Gillette Stadium crowd buzzing. In the...
Steelers-Eagles Week 8 Odds, Point Total and Spread
PIT +10.5 (-118) | PHI -10.5 (-110) Total: 43.5– Over: (-118) | Under: 43.5 (-110) Of all the games Pittsburgh has been forced to play without T.J. Watt, the matchup against the Eagles is the most difficult. The Steelers' inability to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks will be troublesome this weekend as Jalen Hurts pilots the league’s fourth-highest-scoring offense (26.8 ppg). Philadelphia should exploit a Steelers defense that has allowed the 29th most passing yards per game (275.4).
Good News, Bad News: Ekeler, Valdes-Scantling, Campbell
Another week of NFL action wraps up with Bears-Patriots on Monday Night Football, which means it's time once again to take stock of what happened around the fantasy football world. Good News, Bad News is back to examine the positives and negatives of players' performances each week and get to...
Belichick Says Plan Was to Play Both QBs on Monday Night
Bill Belichick has found himself having to answer a plethora of questions after opting to pull starting quarterback Mac Jones for rookie backup Bailey Zappe in Monday night’s loss to the Bears. However, the Patriots coach maintains that the decision to do so was pre-arranged. Belichick first said after...
SI:AM | Do the Patriots Have a Quarterback Controversy?
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. As a Giants fan, I feel bad for teams who don’t have their quarterback situation figured out. 🏈 A football star still going strong after losing a foot. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free...
Rams’ Sean McVay on 49ers’ McCaffrey Trade: ‘Oh S—’
The 49ers landed Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade with the Panthers last week in exchange for second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks in 2023, and a fifth-rounder in ’24. The deal gave San Francisco’s offense a major boost and a dynamic playmaker, much to the chagrin of Sean McVay and the Rams.
Dolphins-Lions Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Dolphins snapped their three-game losing streak in Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the lineup with the third-year quarterback throwing for 261 yards and a touchdown in the club’s 16-10 win over the Steelers on Sunday night. The win was not so sweet for bettors as Miami failed to...
Broncos-Jaguars Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Broncos and Jaguars will both be looking to snap four-game losing streaks when they meet at Wembley Stadium in London in Week 8. Denver, which has scored just nine points in two of its last three games, will likely be without quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) for the second straight game. Brett Rypien was solid in his second career start in Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the Jets, throwing for 225 yards against a tough New York defense. However, he was only able to lead the club to one touchdown in a home defeat.
Heavily depleted secondary costs Atlanta Falcons in loss to Joe Burrow, Bengals
Falcons coach Arthur Smith wasn’t going to make excuses for his football team’s performance throughout its 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, even though it would have been easy. Atlanta was without Casey Hayward, who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week, and quickly...
Justin Fields, Bears run over Patriots to snap skid
Justin Fields ran for one touchdown and threw for another, David Montgomery added another rushing score and the Chicago Bears ended a three-game losing streak with a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday night in Foxborough, Mass. Fields threw for 179 yards and ran for another 82...
Report: Jets Acquiring RB James Robinson From Jaguars
The Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jaguars for draft pick compensation, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. New York will send a sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-round pick, per Rapoport. New York recently lost rookie running back Breece Hall for the season with a...
Kayvon Thibodeaux's Blunt Message to Those Who Doubt the Giants
View the original article to see embedded media. In one of the most unlikely starts to a season, the Giants are now 6–1 after narrowly defeating the Jaguars on Sunday and Kayvon Thibodeaux is putting the world on notice. After the 23–17 win, reporters caught up with the rookie...
Report: Jim Nantz to call last Final Four in 2023
Jim Nantz will make 2023 his last year as the lead play-by-play voice for the Final Four, the New York Post reported Monday. Ian Eagle has been picked to take over for Nantz after that, according to the report. Nantz, 63, has been doing play-by-play of the Final Four since...
Cancer Cost Him a Foot. It Hasn’t Stopped His Football Dream.
Brandon Thomas wants to play on a broken foot today. This explains everything about the hulking high school middle linebacker—but it doesn’t say exactly what you might think it says about him. Thomas is the type who elicits fear, who loves contact and delivers jarring blows. He’s big—6'...
NBA Power Rankings: First Looks at Each Team in the Association
The opening week of the NBA season saw the return of many of the league’s most prominent stars who missed the previous year. Zion Williamson, Kawhi Leonard and Jamal Murray all took the court for the first time in 2022, as did James Wiseman and John Wall. Only four...
NBA Odds, Lines and Bets: Nets-Grizzlies, Nuggets-Trail Blazers
NBA fans were treated to plenty of marquee matchups last week as the season got underway, and there’s a pair of contests on the eight-game Monday night slate that stick out: Nets-Grizzlies and Nuggets-Trail Blazers. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving battle Ja Morant in Memphis, while Nikola Jokić and...
Adam Silver stands by NBA’s anti-tanking improvements
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in an ESPN interview Monday that he believes the league has done as much as it can to dissuade teams from tanking for the No. 1 pick in the draft. Starting in 2019, the NBA draft lottery has given the three teams with the worst...
