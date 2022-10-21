ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ref Watch: Should Callum Wilson's Newcastle opener at Tottenham have stood?

Dermot Gallagher dissects the big refereeing flashpoints from the weekend's Premier League action. INCIDENT: Callum Wilson's opener against Tottenham was allowed after the striker collided with Hugo Lloris moments before he scored. VAR checked the incident and agreed with the referee. VERDICT: Right decision. DERMOT SAYS: I think it's a...
Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Last-gasp Casemiro header cancels out Jorginho penalty

Casemiro earned Manchester United a stoppage-time point at Chelsea as a captivating tactical battle between Erik ten Hag and Graham Potter ended 1-1 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea looked to have snatched all three points when Jorginho coolly tucked away an 86th-minute penalty after substitute Scott McTominay mindlessly hauled Armando Broja to ground in the area.
England World Cup squad: Jamie Carragher says Jude Bellingham a central figure, James Maddison a wildcard option and assesses impact of Reece James, Kyle Walker injuries

Jamie Carragher says Jude Bellingham has to start for England at the World Cup - and Gareth Southgate must consider a switch to 4-3-3 to get the most out of the midfielder. The 19-year-old continues to go from strength to strength with Borussia Dortmund, with eight goals from 17 appearances to his name this season.
Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford: Danny Ings nets twice as Villa feel benefits of managerial change to thrash Bees

Aston Villa looked a different side in their first game after Steven Gerrard's sacking with Danny Ings twice on target in a 4-0 thrashing of Brentford at Villa Park. Having scored only once in their final four games under Gerrard, Villa raced into a 3-0 lead under caretaker manager Aaron Danks inside 15 minutes against a shellshocked Brentford, with Leon Bailey setting them on their way from a corner after barely 60 seconds.
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal: Gunners miss chance to restore four-point lead after being held at St Mary's

Arsenal missed the chance to restore a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League as Southampton came from behind to draw 1-1 at St Mary's. After Manchester City's 3-1 win over Brighton on Saturday, Arsenal knew only a win would be enough to regain a healthy advantage at the top of the table and they made the perfect start when Granit Xhaka's fine right-footed strike from a Ben White cross put them ahead in the 11th minute.
Watford 4-0 Luton: Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr on target as Hornets run riot

Watford claimed local bragging rights with a 4-0 dismantling of near neighbours Luton in the Championship. First-half goals from Keinan Davis and William Troost-Ekong set the tone and the visitors' doom was sealed when goalkeeper Ethan Horvath gifted Joao Pedro a third before Ismaila Sarr completed the rout. Hatters substitute...
Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Jota and Carl Starfelt to miss hosts' 'must-win' CL clash

Celtic will be without winger Jota for their "must win" Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk with their penultimate Group F match also coming too soon for defender Carl Starfelt. Jota, who has been named in Portugal's provisional 55-man World Cup squad, has not featured since an injury against St...
Roy Keane and Gary Neville clash over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

Roy Keane and Gary Neville clash over whether Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Man United. Neville feels the situation surrounding the Portuguese needs to come to an end whilst Keane feels the forward can still play a role for the club.

