Ref Watch: Should Callum Wilson's Newcastle opener at Tottenham have stood?
Dermot Gallagher dissects the big refereeing flashpoints from the weekend's Premier League action. INCIDENT: Callum Wilson's opener against Tottenham was allowed after the striker collided with Hugo Lloris moments before he scored. VAR checked the incident and agreed with the referee. VERDICT: Right decision. DERMOT SAYS: I think it's a...
Reporter Notebook: Newcastle's rise and their transfer plans, plus is there now a Premier League 'big seven'?
In his latest Reporter Notebook, Sky Sports News' Keith Downie discusses Newcastle's rise and how it might affect their transfer plans plus whether we now have a 'big seven' in the Premier League. Following their 2-1 win against Tottenham on Super Sunday, Eddie Howe's side currently sit fourth in the...
Cristiano Ronaldo set for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag over Manchester United future - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Manchester United will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in the January transfer window, according to reports. But first he will sit down for crunch talks with Erik ten Hag on Monday. Chelsea are interested in signing Ronaldo after his fall-out...
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch adamant he wants to stay for long term after Fulham defeat extends winless run
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch issued a passionate defence of his credentials after his side were beaten 3-2 by Fulham, insisting he will stay at Elland Road for the "long term". Marsch has now seen his side go eight matches without a Premier League win - and Sunday's defeat at...
Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Last-gasp Casemiro header cancels out Jorginho penalty
Casemiro earned Manchester United a stoppage-time point at Chelsea as a captivating tactical battle between Erik ten Hag and Graham Potter ended 1-1 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea looked to have snatched all three points when Jorginho coolly tucked away an 86th-minute penalty after substitute Scott McTominay mindlessly hauled Armando Broja to ground in the area.
Kevin De Bruyne’s belter from all angles!
Kevin De Bruyne scored yet another memorable goal for Manchester City with this stunner against Brighton. Watch it from all angles here!
England World Cup squad: Jamie Carragher says Jude Bellingham a central figure, James Maddison a wildcard option and assesses impact of Reece James, Kyle Walker injuries
Jamie Carragher says Jude Bellingham has to start for England at the World Cup - and Gareth Southgate must consider a switch to 4-3-3 to get the most out of the midfielder. The 19-year-old continues to go from strength to strength with Borussia Dortmund, with eight goals from 17 appearances to his name this season.
Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle: Hugo Lloris error costs Spurs as Magpies rise to fourth with statement win
Newcastle's revolution under Eddie Howe gathered pace as first-half goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron landed a statement 2-1 win at Tottenham on Super Sunday that moved them into the top four. Wilson put Newcastle ahead in the 31st minute, when, after chasing down a Fabian Schar through ball,...
Leeds 2-3 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Willian strike to pile more pressure on Jesse Marsch
Leeds were booed off by their own fans after a 3-2 home defeat to Fulham dropped them into the Premier League relegation zone and increased the pressure on under-fire head coach Jesse Marsch. An eighth straight Premier League game without a win - including a run of four defeats in...
Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford: Danny Ings nets twice as Villa feel benefits of managerial change to thrash Bees
Aston Villa looked a different side in their first game after Steven Gerrard's sacking with Danny Ings twice on target in a 4-0 thrashing of Brentford at Villa Park. Having scored only once in their final four games under Gerrard, Villa raced into a 3-0 lead under caretaker manager Aaron Danks inside 15 minutes against a shellshocked Brentford, with Leon Bailey setting them on their way from a corner after barely 60 seconds.
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal: Gunners miss chance to restore four-point lead after being held at St Mary's
Arsenal missed the chance to restore a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League as Southampton came from behind to draw 1-1 at St Mary's. After Manchester City's 3-1 win over Brighton on Saturday, Arsenal knew only a win would be enough to regain a healthy advantage at the top of the table and they made the perfect start when Granit Xhaka's fine right-footed strike from a Ben White cross put them ahead in the 11th minute.
Graham Potter, Erik ten Hag and FA condemn homophobic chanting from Manchester United fans at Stamford Bridge
Graham Potter, Erik ten Hag and the FA have condemned homophobic chanting heard from Manchester United fans during their side's draw at Chelsea. Chelsea boss Potter said "it's clear we've still got a lot of work to do" following reports of the chants coming from the away end at Stamford Bridge.
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United first-team training ahead of Europa League tie with Sheriff
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training with Manchester United's first team at Carrington on Tuesday. Ronaldo was dropped for United's 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Saturday Night Football as punishment for refusing to go on as a late substitute and for leaving early in last week's win over Tottenham. However, manager...
Watford 4-0 Luton: Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr on target as Hornets run riot
Watford claimed local bragging rights with a 4-0 dismantling of near neighbours Luton in the Championship. First-half goals from Keinan Davis and William Troost-Ekong set the tone and the visitors' doom was sealed when goalkeeper Ethan Horvath gifted Joao Pedro a third before Ismaila Sarr completed the rout. Hatters substitute...
Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Jota and Carl Starfelt to miss hosts' 'must-win' CL clash
Celtic will be without winger Jota for their "must win" Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk with their penultimate Group F match also coming too soon for defender Carl Starfelt. Jota, who has been named in Portugal's provisional 55-man World Cup squad, has not featured since an injury against St...
West Brom Women to play Derby County at The Hawthorns pitting Mariam Mahmood against Kira Rai
Mariam Mahmood and Kira Rai will go head-to-head at The Hawthorns when West Brom host Derby County Women on November 6. Sky Sports News revealed back in February that West Brom were hosting Derby in the first-ever women's game ever to be played at The Hawthorns, taking place two days before International Women's Day.
Jurgen Klopp has no idea how Liverpool did not score against Nottingham Forest as his side wait for first away win
Jurgen Klopp was in disbelief that his Liverpool failed to score in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest as he bemoaned his team’s poor finishing. Taiwo Awoniyi's goal early in the second half was enough to secure Forest's first win since August as Liverpool's wait for a Premier League victory away from Anfield continues.
Pep Guardiola: Man City manager hails 'whole package' Jude Bellingham and reveals Erling Haaland's World Cup break plans
Pep Guardiola has hailed the quality of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham ahead of Manchester City's Champions League tie against him, describing the England midfielder as the "whole package". Bellingham scored for Dortmund in the return Champions League group stage fixture at the Etihad Stadium last month, but City managed...
Wolves 0-4 Leicester: Youri Tielemans scores stunner as Foxes move out of the relegation zone at Molineux
Leicester are off the bottom of the Premier League and out of the relegation zone after thrashing woeful Wolves 4-0 at Molineux. Youri Tielemans' stunning strike put the Foxes ahead early and when Harvey Barnes added a second soon after, Brendan Rodgers' side were on their way to their first away win of the Premier League season.
Roy Keane and Gary Neville clash over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future
Roy Keane and Gary Neville clash over whether Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Man United. Neville feels the situation surrounding the Portuguese needs to come to an end whilst Keane feels the forward can still play a role for the club.
