FOX21News.com
CSP says avoid the 'Danger Zone' this Halloween
CSP says avoid the 'Danger Zone' this Halloween. Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber recognized by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as the 2022 Small Chamber of the Year. Salvation Army Holiday Festival. Annual holiday goods and bake sale at the Salvation Army in Colorado Springs.
25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard
Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
Never a disappointment at this state park west of Colorado Springs
At last visit to one of our favorite places in the Pikes Peak region for fall colors, we were too late. At Mueller State Park, the aspen leaves had mostly been lost to the wind. But we were again reminded: There’s never a bad time to visit. Colorado Parks...
KRDO
Tumbleweeds trap Fountain couple in their home
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- Strong winds Saturday night and into Sunday morning in Southern Colorado downed power lines and tree limbs. But for one couple living in Fountain, the wind brought out so many tumbleweeds, they can't even get out of their own driveway. "We couldn't even get out of here,...
Family fun and fright in Pueblo this Halloween
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Things will be getting a little bit spooky and a whole lot of fun in Pueblo this Halloween weekend, with multiple events for the entire family. The Riverwalk’s annual trick-or-treat event returns on Saturday, Oct. 29, and families can partake in a costume contest for multiple age groups, a mini pumpkin patch, $5 boat rides, and of course, the main event – trick-or-treating!
2 kayakers dead, child airlifted Sunday afternoon at Lake Pueblo
Two kayakers are dead, and a child airlifted Sunday afternoon after their kayaks capsized in Lake Pueblo
KKTV
Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Tumbleweeds gobbled up a home in the Security-Widefield area Sunday morning!. Viewers sent 11 News eye-popping photos just after 10 a.m. of the massive pile of tumbleweeds burying a front yard, a vehicle and encroaching on the house itself. “I looked out my backyard, it didn’t...
KKTV
Fire breaks at busy intersection east of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a busy intersection just east of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday night. The fire was quickly under control by firefighters. The fire department says the fire broke out between two vacant buildings on Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard....
Which Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ?
(Colorado Springs, CO) There are plenty of good burger places in Colorado Springs, but only one champion. One week a year, burger restaurants around the city compete for the honor of being named Colorado Springs Indy Burger Week Champ. The people of Colorado Springs vote for their favorite burger, and one deserving eatery goes home with the coveted award.
KKTV
WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado
Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22.
KKTV
Fire in Black Forest area under control; Highway 83 back open
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 83 is now back open following a brief closure in the Black Forest area late Sunday morning for a small fire. Officials tell 11 News the fire spread to a couple of trees near the intersection of Highway 83 and North Gate, but that firefighters were able to knock it down before it spread any further. 11 News saw smoke from our mountain cam around 11:15 a.m., but the smoke plume quickly dissipated and is not visible as of 11:30 a.m.
FOX21News.com
Congrats Sandra! Welcome to the Mug Club
(SPONSORED) — Congrats to this week’s Dunkin’ Mug Club winner, Sandra Alley of Fountain, Colorado!. Dunkin’ and Loving Living Local have partnered to bring you the Mug Club contest. It’s easy; all you need to do is go online to FOX21news.com/contests, fill out the form, and watch every Monday to see if you’re the winner.
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
Evacuations lifted for wildland fire south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A wildland fire broke out Saturday afternoon in southern El Paso County. Residents near Pikes Peak International Speedway were ordered to evacuate at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Those evacuation orders were lifted just after 5 p.m. The fire, which was named the Sweetwater Fire,...
KKTV
WATCH: Certified addiction specialist in Colorado discusses Benzodiazepines
Mandy captured this video in October of 2022. If you listen closely you can hear the elk. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22.
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
[BREAKING] New wildfire forces closure at 148-acre park in Colorado, mandatory evacuations underway
Update: Mandatory Evacuations are underway for Donner Pass View, Sugar Foot Point, Dude Ranch Point, High Plans View, Gold Dust Trail, Vigilante View, and other homes in that general area, officials announced. A new wildfire sparked on Mount Muscoco in Colorado Springs on Saturday morning, forcing closures at North Cheyenne...
Sold out 'Witch Paddle' event to bring hundreds to Colorado lake this month
Everyone knows that witches fly on broom sticks, but as it turns out, some witches from Colorado use paddleboards to get around. On October 23, hundreds of "witches" will flock to Chatfield State Park in Littleton for the second annual Colorado Witch Paddle. The event, which was founded in 2021...
KRDO
Controversial ordinance on water supply considered Monday in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council discussed a controversial proposed ordinance amendment Monday that would require the water supply from Colorado Springs Utilities to meet 130% of existing usage, and the projected demand of a proposed extension area -- based on a three-year rolling average -- before extending water to new areas.
EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure
The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
