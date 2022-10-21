ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

FOX21News.com

CSP says avoid the 'Danger Zone' this Halloween

CSP says avoid the ‘Danger Zone’ this Halloween. Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber recognized by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as the 2022 Small Chamber of the Year. Salvation Army Holiday Festival. Annual holiday goods and bake sale at the Salvation Army in Colorado Springs. APPRECIATION FOR...
OutThere Colorado

25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard

Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
KRDO

Tumbleweeds trap Fountain couple in their home

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- Strong winds Saturday night and into Sunday morning in Southern Colorado downed power lines and tree limbs. But for one couple living in Fountain, the wind brought out so many tumbleweeds, they can't even get out of their own driveway. "We couldn't even get out of here,...
KXRM

Family fun and fright in Pueblo this Halloween

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Things will be getting a little bit spooky and a whole lot of fun in Pueblo this Halloween weekend, with multiple events for the entire family. The Riverwalk’s annual trick-or-treat event returns on Saturday, Oct. 29, and families can partake in a costume contest for multiple age groups, a mini pumpkin patch, $5 boat rides, and of course, the main event – trick-or-treating!
KKTV

Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs

SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Tumbleweeds gobbled up a home in the Security-Widefield area Sunday morning!. Viewers sent 11 News eye-popping photos just after 10 a.m. of the massive pile of tumbleweeds burying a front yard, a vehicle and encroaching on the house itself. “I looked out my backyard, it didn’t...
KKTV

Fire breaks at busy intersection east of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a busy intersection just east of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday night. The fire was quickly under control by firefighters. The fire department says the fire broke out between two vacant buildings on Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard....
KKTV

WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado

Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30...
KKTV

Fire in Black Forest area under control; Highway 83 back open

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 83 is now back open following a brief closure in the Black Forest area late Sunday morning for a small fire. Officials tell 11 News the fire spread to a couple of trees near the intersection of Highway 83 and North Gate, but that firefighters were able to knock it down before it spread any further. 11 News saw smoke from our mountain cam around 11:15 a.m., but the smoke plume quickly dissipated and is not visible as of 11:30 a.m.
FOX21News.com

Congrats Sandra! Welcome to the Mug Club

(SPONSORED) — Congrats to this week’s Dunkin’ Mug Club winner, Sandra Alley of Fountain, Colorado!. Dunkin’ and Loving Living Local have partnered to bring you the Mug Club contest. It’s easy; all you need to do is go online to FOX21news.com/contests, fill out the form, and watch every Monday to see if you’re the winner.
Outsider.com

Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire

Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure

The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
