Over the rainbow

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Lauren Stanfill, Andrea Coyle, Megan Carrasco, Lisa and Mark Jakel, Victoria Villarreal, Caitlin Rance, and Monica Buchanan attended the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s Young Professionals Group’s gala kickoff party. Guests enjoyed a festive evening to introduce the Somewhere Over the Rainbow-themed 7th annual Storybook Gala. Event chairs Joselyn and Jeff Carnrite, and Kasey and Nick Carnrite, along with a vibrant Dorothy Gale character, welcomed young professionals to the evening at JOEY Uptown at The Galleria. Guests looked at auction items while enjoying light bites and signature cocktails including the cosmopolitan-inspired “Ruby Slipper” and the old fashioned-inspired “Flying Monkey.”
Educating the whole child

Pershing Middle School students Daniella Villarreal, Kyra Hebert, and Nina Merchant Zamorano (pictured, from left) participated in a role-playing activity to learn about resiliency as part of the school’s new enrichment program. The sixth and seventh graders are taking a course that focuses on social and emotional skills using curriculum from the national RethinkEd organization. Each week, teachers provide a lesson on topics like bullying, dealing with trauma, stress management, friendships, and more. Pershing principal Dr. Steven Shetzer welcomes the program to help build a stronger foundation for the students’ well-being in school and as they grow up.
