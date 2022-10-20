Read full article on original website
Are Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce Collaborating at the CMA Awards?
Kelsea Ballerini enlisted Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce for a song on her recent Subject to Change album called "You're Drunk, Go Home," and some are speculating that the three powerhouse singers may reunite to perform the song on the upcoming CMA Awards. TMZ reports that "production sources" related to...
Parker McCollum Resists George Strait, John Mayer Comparisons — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Kelly Clarkson Puts Some Soul Into Cover of Jackson Dean’s ‘Don’t Come Lookin’ [Watch]
One of the things that makes The Kelly Clarkson Show so unique is Kelly Clarkson's version of karaoke, "Kellyoke." Each day, she covers a song from just about any genre to show off her vocal range and highlight another artist with her vocal flair and callouts. This week, Clarkson put...
From ‘Closeted Fan’ to ‘Super Swifty': A Review of Taylor Swift’s “Midnights”
“This is Me Trying” to stay focused at work today on anything other than Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights being available to the public. I’ve been distracted and losing my mind since my alarm went off at 4 AM today. Let’s back it up for a minute....
George Strait Announces Six Stadium Concerts for 2023
George Strait concerts are going to be bigger than ever in 2023. The country music legend has just announced six stadium shows, set for May through Aug. 2023. Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will open for him during all six shows. While Strait has been playing one-off stadium shows...
