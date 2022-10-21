Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen reaches significant career milestone
Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen has proven himself to be one of the best tailbacks in the country and is the latest standout in a long line of stars at RBU.
This past weekend, Allen carried the ball 29 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns; that rushing total helped the Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, native eclipse the 2,000-yard career rushing yards mark – a feat that he only needed 19 games to accomplish.
Allen became the fifth-quickest in program history to surpass that 2000-yard threshold, trailing only Ron Dayne (13), Jonathan Taylor (15), P.J. Hill (17), and Anthony Davis (18).
The 6-foot-2, 236-pound RB has carried the ball 133 times for 757 yards rushing and eight touchdowns through seven games and currently sits at 17th all-time in career rushing yards at Wisconsin.
