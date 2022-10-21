ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen reaches significant career milestone

By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d314E_0ihehzM800

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen has proven himself to be one of the best tailbacks in the country and is the latest standout in a long line of stars at RBU.

This past weekend, Allen carried the ball 29 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns; that rushing total helped the Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, native eclipse the 2,000-yard career rushing yards mark – a feat that he only needed 19 games to accomplish.

Allen became the fifth-quickest in program history to surpass that 2000-yard threshold, trailing only Ron Dayne (13), Jonathan Taylor (15), P.J. Hill (17), and Anthony Davis (18).

The 6-foot-2, 236-pound RB has carried the ball 133 times for 757 yards rushing and eight touchdowns through seven games and currently sits at 17th all-time in career rushing yards at Wisconsin.

