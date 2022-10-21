Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
packinsider.com
NC State vs. Wake Forest Kickoff Time Set for 8pm
It’s been a season of night games for the Wolfpack football team in 2022. The kickoff time has been set for #24 NC State’s home game against #10 Wake Forest on November 5th, and it will be at 8pm on ACC Network. When this game kicks off, 6...
packinsider.com
NC State Men’s Basketball Recruiting Update: 10/24/22
I was on vacation in the mountains last week, so I’m playing catchup on quite a few things here at PackInsider. Below are a couple of nuggets relating to NC State Men’s Basketball recruiting. On Thursday, 4-Star 2025 Small Forward Zacch Wiggins (6’5″/170) will be taking an unofficial...
First look, NC State vs Virginia Tech football: How will Wolfpack fans respond?
The loss of quarterback Devin Leary and defeats at Clemson and Syracuse have knocked Pack out of Atlantic Division contention.
cbs17
No more ‘glorified pick-up with jerseys’: North Carolina Central basketball back in action
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in three years, North Carolina Central University basketball is finally back to normal. “I don’t think there was another program in the nation more affected by COVID-19 than North Carolina Central,” head men’s basketball coach LeVelle Moton said.
chapelboro.com
One on One: Bad News for Tar Heel Basketball?
What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
virginiasports.com
No. 8 Virginia Shuts Out NC State On Senior Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team (12-2-3, 5-2-2 ACC) used a pair of goals in each half, including two goals and an assist from Alexa Spaanstra, to pick up a 4-0 victory over NC State (7-7-4, 2-6-1 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday (Oct. 23).
Duke forces 8 turnovers, rolls past Miami 45-21
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — First, Miami lost its quarterback. Then, Miami lost the ball. A lot. A whole lot. And Duke got its easiest win ever against the Hurricanes. Duke forced Miami into eight turnovers, the most by any team in a Power 5 conference game since 2009, and rolled past the Hurricanes 45-21 on Saturday. The 24-point margin was the biggest for Duke in the history of the series, topping the 48-30 win by the Blue Devils in 2013.
Everything Coach Mike Elko said following Duke's commanding victory over Miami
Duke Football broke a two game losing streak in emphatic fashion on Saturday, forcing eight turnovers by the heavily favored Miami Hurricanes en route to a 45-21 win. After building a 10 point halftime advantage the Blue Devils watched as Miami scored two quick touchdowns to open the third quarter and retake the lead. Rather than fold, Duke responded with and 18-play, 79-yard scoring drive, capped by a Nicky Dalmolin two-yard touchdown reception. The drive was highlighted by two fourth down conversions, including a 4th-and-9 attempt.
247Sports
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
uncwsports.com
Men's Golf Moves Into Second Place
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Patrick Sparks and Gray Mitchum combined to play even-par golf and lift UNCW into second place following two rounds of play at the Williams Cup on Saturday at the Eagle Point Golf Course. North Carolina enters Sunday's final round leading the tournament by 14 strokes over...
Jemele Hill details ‘tremendous amount of growth’ in Raleigh as N&O reporter in new memoir
“I look back on my time in Raleigh very fondly and it’s one of the places where I worked where I had a tremendous amount of growth as a professional,” Hill told The N&O. She said Raleigh “will always have a special place for me.”
Svechnikov, Hurricanes hand Canucks 7th straight loss
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes handed the winless Vancouver Canucks their seventh straight loss, 3-2 Monday night. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, and Brent Burns had two assists. Frederik Andersen had 14...
franchising.com
Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Clayton
The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Continues Expansion in North Carolina. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
cbs17
Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
2 NC cities, including 1 in the Triangle, move up on ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
whqr.org
Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension
Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
elonnewsnetwork.com
PHOTO GALLERY: North Carolina State Fair
The 2022 North Carolina State Fair ran from Oct. 13 to Oct. 23 and welcomed over 854,368 visitors, according to the fair’s attendance records as of Oct. 23. Though the fair is yet to reach its pre-pandemic attendance levels, the number of visitors has increased since last year. The...
This Is North Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in North Carolina.
Funeral services held for Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres who was killed in mass shooting
Torres, who was off-duty and on his way to work, was one of five killed in a mass shooting
