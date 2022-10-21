As expected, the Surface Duo and the Surface Duo 2 have both received an update that includes Android 12L. This is a special version of the Android 12 operating system that is made for larger-screened devices. The Surface Duo is a dual-screened phone that when fully opened (like a book) gives users a larger tablet-sized display to use. Unlike foldable rivals, there is no crease in the middle of the display. Instead, there are a pair of hinges that are used to open and close the two displays at angles from 0 degrees to 360 degrees.

