Tex-Mex is a colorful culinary blend that has become one of America's favorite regional cuisines. Restaurants serving enchiladas, tacos, nachos, and fajitas, sided with an array of filling side dishes, all paired with refreshing boozy margaritas, are ubiquitous in the American Southwest. Despite often being shunned as a low-quality creation that lacks authenticity and only mimics authentic Mexican flavors, Tex-Mex has slowly risen above the prejudice, earning the respect of many as a charming contemporary fusion deeply rooted in Texan, Mexican, and Native American culture. Though it still doesn't receive all the respect it deserves, Tex-Mex gets a lot of customer love. Naturally, Texas is king in Tex-Mex cuisine, and Rosa's Café is one of its local institutions.

