This Is How Much Money Mississippi’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry

Read full article on original website
Related
Election 2022: More than 9 million Americans have already voted in the midterm elections
More than 9 million Americans have already voted in the midterm elections, according to the United States Elections Project. The tally, two weeks before the 2022 midterm elections, includes 6.8 million voters who have mailed in a ballot and 2.5 million voters who voted in person. Those numbers come from the 35 states where early balloting is ongoing and have reported the figures to the Elections Project.
REVEALED: The most affordable places to live in the US with undervalued property that's rising in price, low taxes and jobs to spare
A small town was named the most affordable place to live in the US, according to the latest housing market index. The Wall Street Journal-Realtor.com's Emerging Housing Market Index gave the nod to Johnson City, citing a strong economy with undervalued but rising property prices and low taxes and unemployment rates.
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
The number of Americans who do not have a bank account fell to a record low last year, as the proliferation of online-only banks and an improving economy is bringing more Americans into the traditional financial system
Comments / 0