Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices
New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
Yardbarker
3 Former Cubs Headed to World Series With Phillies
With a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies are World Series bound for the first time since 2009. Bryce Harper's clutch home run in the eighth inning proved to be the difference as Philadelphia took Game 5 of the NLCS to win the series 4-1.
Yardbarker
MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums
Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on infield shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the infield dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge...
Why did Halstead leave in Chicago PD?
We knew Jesse Lee Soffer was leaving Chicago PD during the 10th season. How did it happen? Why did Halstead leave Intelligence?. We knew it would happen, but we didn’t know how. Would Chicago PD kill Halstead off, or would he choose to leave the team? It was hard to see why Halstead would decide to quit his job and his wife, so it seemed like death was the only option.
Dodgers: How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw
Could the addition of manager Bruce Bochy for the Texas Rangers mean adding southpaw Clayton Kershaw in 2023?
Watch Manny Machado taunt Phillies crowd from all angles (Video)
Take a look at San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado taunt Philadelphia Phillies fans after his first inning home run in Game 4 of the NLCS. The San Diego Padres entered Saturday night down 2-1 in the National League Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies. The night prior, the Padres’ comeback attempt ended in the ninth inning, losing 4-2 in Game 3. But the Padres got off to a strong start to Game 4.
Odds for Aaron Judge’s 2023 Team
The Yankees are favored to re-sign Aaron Judge in free agency but could face a stiff challenge in the Giants.
Angels Rumors: Baseball Analyst Predicts Shohei Ohtani Trade to LA Rival this Offseason
The postseason isn't even over and the rumors are already flying.
Yardbarker
The Yankees may have struck gold with heavily criticized trade acquisition
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman whiffed on a number of moves before and during the 2022 season. However, he set the team’s outfield up perfectly for 2023 (given they retain Aaron Judge). Aside from the Yankees calling up rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who excelled defensively and offered some...
Dodgers: LA Columnist Suggests Some Management Changes for 2023 Season
Bill Plaschke talks with Petros and Money about what changes he thinks the Dodgers need to make for the 2023 season.
Phillies players reveal their nickname for Bryce Harper
Bryce Harper has been a monster for the Philadelphia Phillies this postseason, and his teammates apparently have given him a fitting nickname. The Phillies outfielder slugged a go-ahead 2-run home run in the 8th inning of Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday to put his team in front 4-3, which was the final score in their series-clinching win over the San Diego Padres.
Yardbarker
The Yankees should have 2 people on the hot seat
The New York Yankees haven’t made it to the World Series in over a decade, and that streak looks to extend beyond the 2022 season, having fallen three games behind the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a plethora of...
Eddie Olczyk’s return to the United Center ‘an emotional time,’ but he stands by his ‘business and lifestyle decision’ to leave the Chicago Blackhawks booth
During the first intermission of the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-4 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, Eddie Olczyk emerged from behind a door marked “KRAKEN TV.” Seeing the former Hawks color analyst come out of the visitor’s booth at the United Center is like seeing a Seattleite sipping Dunkin’ Donuts coffee. It was Olczyk’s first return to the UC to call a Kraken game as part of the ...
atozsports.com
Former Bears veteran rejoices following the Packers’ embarrassing loss
No feeling tops a Chicago Bears win, but a Green Bay Packers loss comes pretty close. The Bears had Sunday off as they continue their preparation for a showdown with the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. However, their NFC North counterparts took its worst loss of the season at the hands of the Washington Commanders.
2022 MLB Awards: Top 5 National League Cy Young Award Candidates
With Major League Baseball award season coming up, here's a look at our top five National League Cy Young Award candidates for the 2022 MLB season. Los Angeles Dodgers' Tyler Anderson and Julio Urias, Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen, Atlanta Braves' Max Fried, and Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara all put together remarkable seasons. But who be named the NL Cy Young?
