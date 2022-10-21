2022 · 3-4-0 Eric Edholm's takeaways:. Chiefs offense turns in an absolute beauty. When the Chiefs are humming on offense, there aren't too many prettier teams out there. That was the case for them on Sunday, doing it against one of the better defenses in football in an opposing stadium. After Patrick Mahomes threw an interception (a heck of a play by Talanoa Hufanga, too) on the opening drive, here's how the Chiefs' next seven possessions went, turning a 3-0 deficit into a 21-point lead: Touchdown. Touchdown. Missed field goal. Touchdown. Touchdown. Touchdown. Touchdown. Sure, the 49ers were a bit banged up defensively, but this was an absolute showcase performance by Mahomes and some surprise contributors. No shock that JuJu Smith-Schuster and Travis Kelce did their thing. But getting three TDs from Mecole Hardman (two rushing), 111 receiving yards from Marquez Valdes-Scantling (after a goose egg last week) and a strong backfield showing despite a personnel shakeup there shows just how deep the Chiefs are and how difficult they are to defend when at their best. This is one of their best offensive performances in recent memory. Wait -- this team lost to the Colts?!

