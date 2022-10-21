ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 8 waiver wire

The bad news out of Week 7 was the significant injury to rookie fantasy stud Breece Hall (suffered a torn ACL and will miss the 2022 season). Hall had established himself as a legitimate RB1 and this turn of events will leave thousands of fantasy managers scrambling for a replacement this week. Adding to the bad news: Hall's backup and likely rest-of-season RB2 Michael Carter is already rostered in 72% of NFL.com leagues.
Former NFL player Sam Gash focusing on positives after going through multiple battles with cancer

Sam Gash knew he needed to find a doctor. The former NFL fullback hadn't seen one for five years, thanks to a self-described "old-school" mentality that kept him from seeking medical attention as long as he was feeling fine. But he could no longer ignore significant lower back pain. So he searched for a health care provider near Detroit, where he'd recently moved to be near his son, Isaiah Gash, who was to play football for Michigan as a walk-on. The provider Gash came across on the internet recommended a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test. The results of that test led to a visit with a neurologist, a biopsy and, eventually, Gash's diagnosis with stage 2 prostate cancer, the likely cause of the pain that Gash had assumed was stemming from a football-related injury.
2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Sunday's games

2022 · 3-4-0 Eric Edholm's takeaways:. Chiefs offense turns in an absolute beauty. When the Chiefs are humming on offense, there aren't too many prettier teams out there. That was the case for them on Sunday, doing it against one of the better defenses in football in an opposing stadium. After Patrick Mahomes threw an interception (a heck of a play by Talanoa Hufanga, too) on the opening drive, here's how the Chiefs' next seven possessions went, turning a 3-0 deficit into a 21-point lead: Touchdown. Touchdown. Missed field goal. Touchdown. Touchdown. Touchdown. Touchdown. Sure, the 49ers were a bit banged up defensively, but this was an absolute showcase performance by Mahomes and some surprise contributors. No shock that JuJu Smith-Schuster and Travis Kelce did their thing. But getting three TDs from Mecole Hardman (two rushing), 111 receiving yards from Marquez Valdes-Scantling (after a goose egg last week) and a strong backfield showing despite a personnel shakeup there shows just how deep the Chiefs are and how difficult they are to defend when at their best. This is one of their best offensive performances in recent memory. Wait -- this team lost to the Colts?!
Newly acquired 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey to make debut vs. Chiefs

Sunday's rematch of Super Bowl LIV will feature a new running back in the San Francisco backfield. Newly acquired 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per sources. "From what I am told,...
Lions RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) inactive vs. Cowboys

The Detroit Lions will be without their top running back on Sunday. D'Andre Swift is officially inactive for the Lions' Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys. This will be Swift's third consecutive game missed due to ankle and shoulder injuries. He was a limited participant all week heading into Sunday's matchup.
Jaguars trading James Robinson to RB-needy Jets in exchange for draft pick

On the same day it was announced they lost their dynamic rookie running back for the season, the New York Jets are adding reinforcements. The Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick that could become a fifth-round selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Injury roundup: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) won't play vs. Packers

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson won't play Sunday versus the Packers after re-tweaking a hamstring injury, coach Ron Rivera told NFL Network's Stacey Dales. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier that the rookie was a "long shot" to go. Dotson is officially inactive. Dotson had already missed the...
NFL reviewing interaction involving officials, Mike Evans after Buccaneers-Panthers game

The NFL is reviewing an interaction involving two game officials and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers on Sunday. The two officials in question, side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter, appeared to ask for Evans' signature in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. The league is examining their interaction, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson suffered dislocated kneecap in loss to Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson suffered a dislocated kneecap during Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added Jackson will undergo an MRI exam on Monday to determine the extent of the knee damage he suffered during the dislocation. Chargers head coach...
