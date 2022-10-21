Read full article on original website
Colts owner Jim Irsay says QB Matt Ryan's leadership is similar to Peyton Manning's
It has been a bumpy road so far for the Colts this season. With a dull tie in the regular-season opener followed by an ugly loss, the narrative had seemingly been written two weeks into September. Indianapolis appeared to be a team that was primed to struggle throughout the year.
Pete Carroll on Seahawks claiming first place in NFC West after Week 7: 'Who would have thunk it?'
When Pete Carroll addressed his club following Sunday's 37-23 victory over the L.A. Chargers, the coach wasn't aware his Seahawks had leapfrogged their way to the top of the NFC West. "Nobody told me that before we started the meetings in there (the locker room). I would have been going...
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 8 waiver wire
The bad news out of Week 7 was the significant injury to rookie fantasy stud Breece Hall (suffered a torn ACL and will miss the 2022 season). Hall had established himself as a legitimate RB1 and this turn of events will leave thousands of fantasy managers scrambling for a replacement this week. Adding to the bad news: Hall's backup and likely rest-of-season RB2 Michael Carter is already rostered in 72% of NFL.com leagues.
Former NFL player Sam Gash focusing on positives after going through multiple battles with cancer
Sam Gash knew he needed to find a doctor. The former NFL fullback hadn't seen one for five years, thanks to a self-described "old-school" mentality that kept him from seeking medical attention as long as he was feeling fine. But he could no longer ignore significant lower back pain. So he searched for a health care provider near Detroit, where he'd recently moved to be near his son, Isaiah Gash, who was to play football for Michigan as a walk-on. The provider Gash came across on the internet recommended a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test. The results of that test led to a visit with a neurologist, a biopsy and, eventually, Gash's diagnosis with stage 2 prostate cancer, the likely cause of the pain that Gash had assumed was stemming from a football-related injury.
2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Sunday's games
2022 · 3-4-0 Eric Edholm's takeaways:. Chiefs offense turns in an absolute beauty. When the Chiefs are humming on offense, there aren't too many prettier teams out there. That was the case for them on Sunday, doing it against one of the better defenses in football in an opposing stadium. After Patrick Mahomes threw an interception (a heck of a play by Talanoa Hufanga, too) on the opening drive, here's how the Chiefs' next seven possessions went, turning a 3-0 deficit into a 21-point lead: Touchdown. Touchdown. Missed field goal. Touchdown. Touchdown. Touchdown. Touchdown. Sure, the 49ers were a bit banged up defensively, but this was an absolute showcase performance by Mahomes and some surprise contributors. No shock that JuJu Smith-Schuster and Travis Kelce did their thing. But getting three TDs from Mecole Hardman (two rushing), 111 receiving yards from Marquez Valdes-Scantling (after a goose egg last week) and a strong backfield showing despite a personnel shakeup there shows just how deep the Chiefs are and how difficult they are to defend when at their best. This is one of their best offensive performances in recent memory. Wait -- this team lost to the Colts?!
Newly acquired 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey to make debut vs. Chiefs
Sunday's rematch of Super Bowl LIV will feature a new running back in the San Francisco backfield. Newly acquired 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per sources. "From what I am told,...
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bears-Patriots game on 'Monday Night Football'
WHERE: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.) Week 7’s slate of games will conclude with a Monday Night Football matchup between two teams that are looking to move on from slow starts to the season. On the one hand you have the Chicago Bears, appearing in their second straight prime-time game...
Patriots teammates surprised by planned QB rotation of Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe vs. Bears
Bill Belichick, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe each explained away the New England Patriots' quarterback usage Monday night in the 33-14 blowout loss to Chicago, stating at the podium they discussed the rotation before the game. The message apparently didn't make it all the way to the locker room. The...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
Todd Bowles following Buccaneers' loss to Panthers: 'It's about as dark as it's going to be right now'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking a long, hard look in the mirror following Sunday's troubling 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Todd Bowles hopes the low point will be one that wakes up a skidding team that has dropped four of its past five games. "We're not...
The First Read, Week 8: Quinnen Williams ready to push Jets to new heights; Packers on the brink
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- One perennial NFC contender that's no longer trustworthy. -- Who's up and who's down after Week 7?. -- RB cracks MVP rankings. But first,...
Joe Burrow: Bengals 'finding our stride' in offensive explosion vs. Falcons
Joe Burrow was handing out touchdowns in the first half of Sunday's 35-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons like Oprah giving away gifts. The Cincinnati Bengals scored a touchdown on their first four possessions of the game, including on passes of 60, 32 and 41 yards from Burrow. After Burrow...
Lions RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) inactive vs. Cowboys
The Detroit Lions will be without their top running back on Sunday. D'Andre Swift is officially inactive for the Lions' Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys. This will be Swift's third consecutive game missed due to ankle and shoulder injuries. He was a limited participant all week heading into Sunday's matchup.
Jaguars trading James Robinson to RB-needy Jets in exchange for draft pick
On the same day it was announced they lost their dynamic rookie running back for the season, the New York Jets are adding reinforcements. The Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick that could become a fifth-round selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Injury roundup: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) won't play vs. Packers
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson won't play Sunday versus the Packers after re-tweaking a hamstring injury, coach Ron Rivera told NFL Network's Stacey Dales. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier that the rookie was a "long shot" to go. Dotson is officially inactive. Dotson had already missed the...
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says DK Metcalf doesn't need surgery on injured knee
The Seattle Seahawks have received good news regarding DK Metcalf's knee injury, suffered in Sunday's 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told 710 AM Seattle Sports Station on Monday that Metcalf will avoid surgery. "We got a really good report this morning that he...
NFL reviewing interaction involving officials, Mike Evans after Buccaneers-Panthers game
The NFL is reviewing an interaction involving two game officials and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers on Sunday. The two officials in question, side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter, appeared to ask for Evans' signature in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. The league is examining their interaction, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Sean McVay recalls reaction to 49ers' McCaffrey trade: 'Oh, (expletive). They're getting another great player?'
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay thought he was done facing Christian McCaffrey after his club beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. Nope. Following last week's trade of CMC to San Francisco, McVay and the Rams are gearing up to face the shifty back again in Week 8. "You...
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson suffered dislocated kneecap in loss to Seahawks
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson suffered a dislocated kneecap during Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added Jackson will undergo an MRI exam on Monday to determine the extent of the knee damage he suffered during the dislocation. Chargers head coach...
NFL says officials did not ask Bucs WR Mike Evans for autograph after concluding review of interaction
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the two game officials seen with Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans did not ask for an autograph following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. "After speaking with the individuals involved, we have confirmed that the postgame interaction...
