Teuvo Teravainen earned his second assist of the season Saturday night, in the 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames. He also added three SOG. Teravainen has struggled out of the gate to start this season. Saturday's assist was only his second point of the season, and he is still looking for his first goal. Most of his value comes from playing on the same line as Sebastian Aho, who he set up in this game. It is still early, but he will need to step up his level of play. He has the tools to put up 70+ points this year but needs to show more consistency.

2 DAYS AGO