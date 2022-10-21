Read full article on original website
Adam Henrique finally finds scoresheet in loss to Red Wings
Henrique has been pretty underwhelming to start the season. His linemates have had no problem finding the back of the net, as Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras have both looked good in the team's first six games. Yet Henrique, a notoriously streaky player, took six games to get his first point. Until he starts contributing more across multiple categories, he can be left on the waiver wire in most leagues.
Jusuf Nurkic grabs 13 rebounds Sunday against Lakers
Jusuf Nurkic grabbed 13 rebounds while also blocking one shot, dishing out four assists, and scoring six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT) in the Trailblazers' 106-104 win over the Lakers. Fantasy Impact:. Nurkic has now grabbed at least 10 rebounds in two of the team's first three games of the...
Auston Matthews notches three assists in Saturday's win over Jets
Matthews has now picked up points in four of his last five games while continuing to pepper opposing netminders, firing 28 shots in the team's first six games this season. The star center should start to convert on more of those going forward as he looks to record a second consecutive 60 goal season. Matthews has scored one goal and added five assists through six games this season.
Teuvo Teravainen adds assist in overtime loss to Flames
Teuvo Teravainen earned his second assist of the season Saturday night, in the 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames. He also added three SOG. Teravainen has struggled out of the gate to start this season. Saturday's assist was only his second point of the season, and he is still looking for his first goal. Most of his value comes from playing on the same line as Sebastian Aho, who he set up in this game. It is still early, but he will need to step up his level of play. He has the tools to put up 70+ points this year but needs to show more consistency.
Julius Randle registers double-double Monday against Magic
Julius Randle registered a double-double Monday night, grabbing 12 rebounds and scoring 25 points (10-19 FG, 2-9 3PT, 3-5 FT) while also recording one steal and dishing out four assists in the Knicks' 115-102 win over the Magic. Fantasy Impact:. Randle has now scored at least 15 points in each...
Taylor Heinicke delivers gutsy performance in Commanders' Week 7 win
Heinicke continues to make the most of his opportunities as Washington's backup QB, and the Old Dominion product delivered an impressive performance after a shaky start. Heinicke did throw an interception and took some other shots that put the ball in harm's way, but from a fantasy perspective, his gunslinger mentality gives him a pretty high ceiling week-to-week. With Carson Wentz missing at least the next three weeks with a finger injury, Heinicke will once again be the Commanders' starter in Week 8 against the Colts, Heinicke is an emergency streaming option in that spot in most formats.
Donovan Mitchell explodes for 37 points in win over Wizards
Donovan Mitchell 37 notched points (12-29 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block over 45 minutes in the Cavaliers’ 117-107 overtime win over the Wizards. Fantasy Impact:. Mitchell carried the team on his back Sunday, putting up his third straight 30 point...
Trevor Zegras scores goal in loss to Red Wings
Zegras was able to beat Ville Husso with one of his three shots on the night, and Zegras now has three goals in the team's first six games. He is one of the few bright spots on a rebuilding Ducks team, but his chemistry with linemates Adam Henrique and Troy Terry as well as his elite potential make him a must-start in all formats.
Evan Fournier struggles from long range Monday against Magic
Evan Fournier struggled from long range for the Knicks Monday night, scoring just eight points (2-8 3PT, 2-2 FT) while also dishing out two assists and grabbing two rebounds in the Knicks' 115-102 win over the Magic. Fantasy Impact:. Fournier has struggled to begin the season for the Knicks, failing...
Jeremy Sochan scores career-high 14 points in win Monday
Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan poured in 14 points in a 115-106 win over the Timberwolves Monday. He was very efficient, hitting seven of nine shots, but missed both triples. Sochan had yet to make his mark offensively through his first three career games. This was an encouraging sign as he also played 23 minutes. That's a stark contrast to the 10 minutes he played last game. Nevertheless, until we see more consistency, he is not a playable option in most formats.
Jalen Brunson dishes out six assists Monday against Magic
Jalen Brunson dished out six assists, recorded, two steals, grabbed three rebounds, and scored 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-3 FT) in the Knicks' 115-102 win over the Magic. Brunson continues to flourish out of the New York backcourt to begin the season, dishing out at least six assists and scoring at least 15 points in each of the team's first three games. The 26-year-old will continue to have a prominent role on offense for the Knicks, averaging 17.7 points and 7.0 assists per game while posting a solid usage rate of 21.0%.
RJ Barrett scores 20 points in Monday's win over Magic
RJ Barrett scored 20 points (7-19 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-4 FT) while also dishing out one assist and grabbing six rebounds in the Knicks' 115-102 win over the Magic. Barrett has now finished with at least 15 points in each of the last two games after struggling in the team's season opener, averaging 19.0 points per game in that span. The 22-year-old continues to be a streaky shooter for the Knicks who is continuing to score more consistently for a team that desperately needs it. Barret is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 16.3 points per game while receiving plenty of volume, posting a usage rate of 24.2%.
Week 7 Monday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Bears at Patriots) PREMIUM
The Patriots are sizable favorites at home against the offensively deficient Bears on Monday Night Football this week. As a result, the hosts are well-represented. Conversely, the Bears aren’t. The closing thoughts about roster construction also reflect an expected convincing win by the Patriots. Game: Chicago Bears at New...
Mac Jones (ankle) expected to start Week 7
Jones has had to miss the last few weeks with a high-ankle sprain, but that has gotten better and he is expected to make the start for New England on Monday. There have been some questions about who will start for the Patriots after rookie Bailey Zappe put up some nice performances, but it looks like they will stick with Mac as their guy. Jones being healthy could mean more passing volume for the receivers on this team, namely Tyquan Thorton and DeVante Parker.
Stephen Curry drops 33 points, makes seven 3s in win Sunday
Stephen Curry scored 33 points (11-22 FG, 7-12 3P, 4-4 FT) with five rebounds, two assists, and one steal across 31 minutes in Golden State’s 130-125 win over the Kings on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Steph scored 33+ for the third straight game to start the Warriors’ 2022-23 season. The...
Troy Brown Jr. available to make season debut Sunday
Troy Brown Jr., who has been dealing with lower back tightness, will make his season debut for the Lakers on Sunday when they face the Trail Blazers, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. (Dave McMenamin via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Brown will finally take the court for the Lakers after dealing with...
Amon-Ra St. Brown avoids concussion in Week 7
St. Brown was removed from the game on Sunday as a precaution under the new concussion protocols. The young stud wideout started off the season strong in the first three weeks with 253 receiving yards, 68 rushing yards, and three touchdowns. However, the ankle sprain in Week 3 and the precautious exit from Sunday's game has interrupted his breakout performances that began at the end of last season. St. Brown's availability is looking good for Week 8's matchup against the Dolphins.
Christian McCaffrey expected to play in Week 7
The 49ers reportedly have a "package of plays" in their gameplan for McCaffrey, so it sounds like he'll be at least a somewhat significant part of the offense immediately. But there simply hasn't been enough time for him to get anywhere close to fully up to speed on the playbook, so fantasy managers certainly shouldn't expect a massive workload. McCaffrey is the caliber of player who is essentially a must-start option so long as he's active, and with the report now that San Francisco has specifically gotten together a package of plays for him, fantasy managers would have to be absolutely loaded at the RB position to consider leaving him on their bench.
Caris LeVert scores 14 in win over Bulls Saturday
Caris LeVert scored 14 points (4-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), with four rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block over 33 minutes of play in the Cavaliers’ win over the Bulls. Fantasy Impact:. Once again, the veteran guard contributed most of his points from three-point land, as...
Graham Gano converts all three field-goal attempts in Week 7 win
Graham Gano converted all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts in the Giants' Week 7 win over the Jaguars. Gano doesn't see that much love from fantasy managers but he has converted 88.2% of his field-goal attempts this season, including all four attempts from at least 50 yards. With a Giants team that can move the ball but doesn't always pile up the points, Gano can be considered a weekly starter in most leagues with a fairly safe floor.
