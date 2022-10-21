Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Is this the Halloween to save money by wearing a 'boxtume'?
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Halloween is one week away, with many celebrations taking place over the upcoming weekend. For those who have not yet decided on a costume, time is running out. It is possible to piece together an affordable, last-minute costume for folks considering an unconventional "boxtume." Heather Lund...
CBS 58
For a scare: Halloween home raises money for Milwaukee's Exceptional Chorus
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On CB S58 Sunday Morning Jenna Wells visits a Milwaukee home decked out in spooky décor for the Halloween season. The owners go all out each year for their favorite holiday in order to raise money for Milwaukee's Exceptional Chorus, a music program for high school age students and adults with physical and/or cognitive disabilities.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Bay View
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're staying in Milwaukee for our 58 Hometowns visit on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Jessob Resibeck and our crew will be exploring the Bay View neighborhood today. Before heading out to experience Bay View, we were joined by Patty Thompson, a member of the Bay View Neighborhood...
cdrecycler.com
Elevated highway demolition eyed in Milwaukee
A stretch of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee is being pointed to by urban planners as a prior highway project mistake that should be corrected, or at least updated. News coverage in the region indicates a stretch of the interstate leading to and from downtown Milwaukee was built in 1974 and is in line for repairs and upgrades. It could provide an opportunity to remove portions of the highway, or attached ramps, that have divided neighborhoods from each other for nearly 50 years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed, family wants answers: 'This isn’t normal'
MILWAUKEE - The family of a Milwaukee man shot and killed last week is asking for the community's help to find suspects. Cortez Leflore-Randolph, a father of two children under the age of 2, was shot in the middle of the day Thursday, Oct. 20 near 95th and Sheridan. "He...
CBS 58
Make-A-Wish Wisconsin set to benefit from ATV/UTV fundraiser
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An event to benefit Make-A-Wish Wisconsin has ATV/UTV fun to earn money for a good cause, including around $22,000 last year alone, and it is back in Southeast Wisconsin again this year. The 15th annual ATV/UTV Charity Ride is taking place this weekend in Washington County,...
CBS 58
MPD District 7 hosts Kids, Cops and Costumes Halloween event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police District 7 had some fun on Oct. 23, at the Kids, Cops and Costumes event. Kids and parents had food, games and raffles -- even getting to start their trick-or-treating early. Officers also created a haunted house, free for anyone who dared to enter.
Children's Wisconsin warning about spike in RSV impacting babies, kids
Children's Wisconsin is warning about a spike in RSV, a respiratory virus impacting babies and kids and filling hospital beds nationwide.
CBS 58
Southeast Wisconsin-based author discusses her upcoming novel
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An author from Menomonee Falls is getting ready to release her new book next month. The third novel released by Marisa Rae Dondlinger, "Gray Lines," explores the legal perspective surrounding the he-said-she-said tale of a sexual encounter between two teens. Dondlinger joined us on...
CBS 58
Wisconsin dietician discusses benefits of eating pumpkin 🎃
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- October gives everyone a reason to eat pumpkin but is it a good idea to incorporate it into your diet year-round?. National Pumpkin Month is being celebrated, appropriately, in October. From pumpkin spice lattes to pumpkin soup, the big orange festive gourd is finding its way into diets every day this month.
CBS 58
Budget struggles and staff shortages putting Milwaukee park in jeopardy of closing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The future of a Milwaukee park is up for discussion as county officials say budget shortfalls and staff shortages are leading to the closing of some of its popular amenities. Neighbors say they are disappointed with the county's decision. One man even created this Halloween display.
CBS 58
A Milwaukee mansion is this year's "Christmas Fantasy House." The Ronald McDonald House fundraiser starts this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Just by itself, the annual "Christmas Fantasy House" always has a special feel and flare, but this year's home promises to be even more magical. It'll be at a historic mansion on Milwaukee's east side. In fact, it's where the old UWM Alumni House used to be at 3230 E. Kenwood Blvd.
CBS 58
Silver Alert cancelled for 80-year-old Racine man
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Officials say the Silver Alert has been cancelled. RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old man missing from Racine. Police say Neutali Ramirez was last seen on foot around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 near Hamilton and N. Memorial Drive. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel, blue jeans, black shoes and glasses.
CBS 58
Holiday craft market for DIY and vintage enthusiasts headed to Milwaukee County
FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One of the largest indoor handmade, vintage and upcycled events will host its popular holiday market in November. Around 160 vendors will transform the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin into a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for the re:Craft & Relic Holiday Market on November 12 and 13 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
CBS 58
Milwaukee kids learn Native American history while meeting rare Ojibwe ponies
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local Milwaukee kids got up-close and personal with rare Ojibwe ponies Monday at MKE Urban Stables. Organizers with Repairing Together say it was an opportunity for kids to develop cultural understanding and friendship. "Our elders say they have always been here with us, and they were...
14-year-old boy shot in Milwaukee
Milwaukee police say a 14-year-old boy was shot in the city around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Police say the boy arrived at a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.
CBS 58
First-ever Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee comes to Red Arrow Park with a full lineup of activities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- MKE Downtown is hosting the first ever Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee at Red Arrow Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. Put on your costume and carve out some time to celebrate with the kids. Pumpkins will be provided to the first 500 kids, and they'll be able to paint them with the help of Artists Working in Education.
CBS 58
Steady moderate rain expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning
Rain has returned to southeast Wisconsin. Showers stared rolling in around 10 or 11 PM Monday night with light showers continuing during the morning commute. The rain so far hasn't amounted to much with all of southeast Wisconsin seeing less than a tenth of an inch. Light showers will be likely through midday Tuesday then heavy and steady rain arrives. The steady rain will likely make for a wet walk home from school this afternoon and a wet evening commute.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Culver's CurderBurger sold out at some locations
MILWAUKEE - Culver's fans are lining up nationwide to try the Culver's CurderBurger – so much so that some locations are sold out, the company said Friday, Oct. 21. A year ago, Culver's came out with the CurderBurger for a single day – National Cheese Curd Day, Oct. 15.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee is a famous city located in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin. The city has much to do because of its sprawling museums and art culture. It’s home to several exciting niche museums and has many street arts all over town. The city is also located along the coast of Lake...
