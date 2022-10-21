ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Is this the Halloween to save money by wearing a 'boxtume'?

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Halloween is one week away, with many celebrations taking place over the upcoming weekend. For those who have not yet decided on a costume, time is running out. It is possible to piece together an affordable, last-minute costume for folks considering an unconventional "boxtume." Heather Lund...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

For a scare: Halloween home raises money for Milwaukee's Exceptional Chorus

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On CB S58 Sunday Morning Jenna Wells visits a Milwaukee home decked out in spooky décor for the Halloween season. The owners go all out each year for their favorite holiday in order to raise money for Milwaukee's Exceptional Chorus, a music program for high school age students and adults with physical and/or cognitive disabilities.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Bay View

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're staying in Milwaukee for our 58 Hometowns visit on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Jessob Resibeck and our crew will be exploring the Bay View neighborhood today. Before heading out to experience Bay View, we were joined by Patty Thompson, a member of the Bay View Neighborhood...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cdrecycler.com

Elevated highway demolition eyed in Milwaukee

A stretch of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee is being pointed to by urban planners as a prior highway project mistake that should be corrected, or at least updated. News coverage in the region indicates a stretch of the interstate leading to and from downtown Milwaukee was built in 1974 and is in line for repairs and upgrades. It could provide an opportunity to remove portions of the highway, or attached ramps, that have divided neighborhoods from each other for nearly 50 years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed, family wants answers: 'This isn’t normal'

MILWAUKEE - The family of a Milwaukee man shot and killed last week is asking for the community's help to find suspects. Cortez Leflore-Randolph, a father of two children under the age of 2, was shot in the middle of the day Thursday, Oct. 20 near 95th and Sheridan. "He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin set to benefit from ATV/UTV fundraiser

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An event to benefit Make-A-Wish Wisconsin has ATV/UTV fun to earn money for a good cause, including around $22,000 last year alone, and it is back in Southeast Wisconsin again this year. The 15th annual ATV/UTV Charity Ride is taking place this weekend in Washington County,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

MPD District 7 hosts Kids, Cops and Costumes Halloween event

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police District 7 had some fun on Oct. 23, at the Kids, Cops and Costumes event. Kids and parents had food, games and raffles -- even getting to start their trick-or-treating early. Officers also created a haunted house, free for anyone who dared to enter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Southeast Wisconsin-based author discusses her upcoming novel

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An author from Menomonee Falls is getting ready to release her new book next month. The third novel released by Marisa Rae Dondlinger, "Gray Lines," explores the legal perspective surrounding the he-said-she-said tale of a sexual encounter between two teens. Dondlinger joined us on...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin dietician discusses benefits of eating pumpkin 🎃

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- October gives everyone a reason to eat pumpkin but is it a good idea to incorporate it into your diet year-round?. National Pumpkin Month is being celebrated, appropriately, in October. From pumpkin spice lattes to pumpkin soup, the big orange festive gourd is finding its way into diets every day this month.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Silver Alert cancelled for 80-year-old Racine man

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Officials say the Silver Alert has been cancelled. RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old man missing from Racine. Police say Neutali Ramirez was last seen on foot around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 near Hamilton and N. Memorial Drive. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel, blue jeans, black shoes and glasses.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Holiday craft market for DIY and vintage enthusiasts headed to Milwaukee County

FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One of the largest indoor handmade, vintage and upcycled events will host its popular holiday market in November. Around 160 vendors will transform the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin into a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for the re:Craft & Relic Holiday Market on November 12 and 13 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
CBS 58

Steady moderate rain expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning

Rain has returned to southeast Wisconsin. Showers stared rolling in around 10 or 11 PM Monday night with light showers continuing during the morning commute. The rain so far hasn't amounted to much with all of southeast Wisconsin seeing less than a tenth of an inch. Light showers will be likely through midday Tuesday then heavy and steady rain arrives. The steady rain will likely make for a wet walk home from school this afternoon and a wet evening commute.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Culver's CurderBurger sold out at some locations

MILWAUKEE - Culver's fans are lining up nationwide to try the Culver's CurderBurger – so much so that some locations are sold out, the company said Friday, Oct. 21. A year ago, Culver's came out with the CurderBurger for a single day – National Cheese Curd Day, Oct. 15.
MILWAUKEE, WI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee is a famous city located in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin. The city has much to do because of its sprawling museums and art culture. It’s home to several exciting niche museums and has many street arts all over town. The city is also located along the coast of Lake...
MILWAUKEE, WI

