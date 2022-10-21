Read full article on original website
BBC
Dean Hoyle: Huddersfield Town chief executive stands down on medical advice
Dean Hoyle has stood down as chief executive of Huddersfield Town on medical advice. Hoyle owned the club for 11 years before selling it to Phil Hodgkinson in 2019 when he was suffering from an acute form of pancreatitis. He remained a minority shareholder and stepped in in October 2021...
BBC
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace boss says 'doors are not open' for black managers
"Doors are not open" for black managers, says Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira. Vieira, the only black manager in the Premier League, says more needs to be done to encourage black players into management. A new report shows that 43% of Premier League and 34% of EFL players are black,...
Red Bull Salzburg v Chelsea: Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can Chelsea get a result in Austria and secure their place in the last 16? Find out with Scott Murray
