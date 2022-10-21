ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Dean Hoyle: Huddersfield Town chief executive stands down on medical advice

Dean Hoyle has stood down as chief executive of Huddersfield Town on medical advice. Hoyle owned the club for 11 years before selling it to Phil Hodgkinson in 2019 when he was suffering from an acute form of pancreatitis. He remained a minority shareholder and stepped in in October 2021...

