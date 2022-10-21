Read full article on original website
More senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for NYC Rent Freeze Program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new report says more senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for the city’s Rent Freeze Program, which protects eligible tenants living in affordable housing from future rent hikes. The city Department of Finance’s 2022 annual report released Monday details expanded outreach...
bkreader.com
The Brooklyn Tower— BK’s Tallest Skyscraper— is Almost Ready for its World Debut
The Brooklyn Tower—the tallest skyscraper ever built in Brooklyn — will be completed this fall, developer JDS says, marking a new frontier for development in the borough. At 93-stories and more than 1,000 feet tall, the SHoP Architects-designed building at 9 Dekalb Ave. is Brooklyn’s first super-tall tower and the tallest NYC building outside of Manhattan.
fox5ny.com
Unlicensed shops openly selling marijuana in NYC
NEW YORK - Inside Big Chief at 3rd Avenue and 74th Street in the Brooklyn community of Bay Ridge, marijuana sales mark a transition in New York. "We are not hiding anything," Big Chief co-owner Tank Denory told FOX 5 NY. Big Chief is one of many stores and dispensaries...
Tenants: Living conditions are unacceptable at NYCHA’s Bushwick Houses
Residents of the New York City Housing Authority in Bushwick are calling for help after they say their current living conditions are not acceptable.
NY1
OMNY now available to reduced fare transit riders
Transit users who qualify for reduced fares can now ride trains and buses at half-price using OMNY, the MTA said in a statement Monday. Reduced-fare customers can pay for rides using any personal payment device compatible with OMNY, according to the MTA. Each Monday through Sunday, reduced-fare OMNY users who have already purchased 12 rides will be able to commute for free the rest of the week.
rew-online.com
Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams Announce Completion of $62 Million Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼
Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams today announced the completion of a $62 million affordable housing development in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. The El Borinquen Residence creates 148 new affordable apartments, including 90 with on-site supportive services for people experiencing homelessness and 29 homes reserved for seniors.
Brooklyn borough president on transit crime, housing, and more
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss transit system crime, the push for more robust care for mental health issues, and the need for affordable housing, as part of a spotlight on the borough. Reynoso appeared as the second guest in PIX11’s series of weekly […]
Girl, 14, stabbed, slashed in fight on Manhattan subway train
A 13-year-old boy who was with the victim was also injured in the 4 p.m. altercation aboard a southbound 1 train near the 191st station in Washington Heights.
Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing development
How about an apartment in pricey Manhattan for as little as $654 a month? If you or someone in your household are 62 years of age or older, you may be eligible for this NYC Housing Connect housing lottery. This is just a fraction of the $3,375 average rent for a Manhattan studio apartment as of October 2022.
bkreader.com
The Future of a Historic Brownsville Mural Remains Unknown
On Oct. 21, community garden members, neighbors, and developers held a public meeting to discuss the future of the Brownsville mural that has identified the Jess Good Rewards Children’s garden for the past twenty years. The mural is modeled after the garden it presides over and was completed in...
bkreader.com
Panhandler Struck and Killed in Median of Busy Crown Heights Street
A driver fatally struck a man panhandling in the median of a busy Brooklyn street on Sunday, police and witnesses said. Walter Gonzalez, 56, was standing in the painted median near the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Schenectady Ave. in Crown Heights when he was hit around 6:30 p.m., cops […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
6sqft
Apply for 41 mixed-income units at new Clinton Hill rental, from $1,119/month
A housing lottery opened this week for 41 mixed-income units at a new development in Clinton Hill. Located at 540 Waverly Avenue, the nine-story rental offers tenants brand-new luxury units and a wide variety of amenities. New Yorkers earning 80 and 130 percent of the area median income, or between $41,315 for a single person and $187,330 for a household of five, can apply for the apartments which range from $1,119/month studios to $3,344/month two bedrooms.
Mom, 26, found dead in bin on Staten Island, remembered as a ‘beautiful spirit’ with a ‘caring heart’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Along a street that doubles as a makeshift dump site for things unwanted sits a single lit candle on the doorstep of the home that once belonged to 26-year-old LaHuma Payton. Neighbors, friends and family members are mourning and sending an outpouring of love to...
bkreader.com
L Train Subway-Shove Victim Suicidal as Mom Rages Against the Mayor’s Transit Crime Plan
A straphanger randomly shoved onto Brooklyn subway tracks was left traumatized to the point of being suicidal, his mom said Sunday — while blasting Mayor Eric Adams’ latest plan to try to curb soaring transit crime. Audrey Martin, whose son David Martin, a 32-year-old Upper East Side waiter,...
bkreader.com
Happy Diwali, Brooklyn! Here’s How to Celebrate
Diwali is the biggest holiday of the year in India, South Asia and across the Hindu diaspora. The five-day Hindu festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil, light over dark and knowledge over ignorance. The festival is celebrated by lighting fireworks, candles, clay oil lamps, called diya, and decorating the home with marbled sand mandalas, called rangoli, each day of the holiday. Diwali falls on the last day of the five-day festival. Throughout the festival, families pray for blessings in the new year and gather with loved ones to eat special treats and exchange gifts.
NYPD investigating scooter drive-by shooting in Brooklyn
New York, NY – Detectives in New York City are investigating a drive-by shooting by a gunman riding a scooter in Brooklyn. On Tuesday, police were alerted to a shots fired incident at around 2:50 pm in the area of 870 42nd Street. Through their investigation, police used nearby surveillance video that captured the suspect stopping his scooter across the street from two unknown individuals. He then pulled a gun and fired multiple shots in their direction. He then fled the scene on his scooter. Now, police are asking the public to help them identify the suspect. It is not The post NYPD investigating scooter drive-by shooting in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
'Missing' investigates Leanne Marie Hausberg - a New York girl who vanished
Watch the first episode of "Missing," ABC7's new series investigating cold cases of people who have vanished without a trace. This is the story of Leanne Marie Hausberg of Bensonhurst, a 14-year-old girl who went missing in 1999.
NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in October: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get the maximum level of food benefits this October, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Each household, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment in October. Supplemental food benefits are expected to continue through […]
Teen punched, robbed in Manhattan subway station, police say
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was punched and robbed while waiting for a train in a Manhattan subway station earlier this month, police said Sunday. The teen was attacked while standing on the northbound platform of the No. 1, 2, and 3 trains at the 72nd Street and Broadway station on Oct. 6 […]
13-year-old boy stabbed in South Bronx
New York, NY- A 13-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by a group of teenagers in the South Bronx Saturday night, according to the New York City Police Department. The NYPD reported the incident at around 8:20 p.m. in the area of Castle Hill and Westchester Avenue. The 13-year-old boy was attacked by at least three teams who are now in police custody. The extent of the teen’s injuries is unknown, but police said he is expected to survive at this time. The three suspects who are apprehended by police are believed to be roughly 17 years old, and at The post 13-year-old boy stabbed in South Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
