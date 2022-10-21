New York, NY – Detectives in New York City are investigating a drive-by shooting by a gunman riding a scooter in Brooklyn. On Tuesday, police were alerted to a shots fired incident at around 2:50 pm in the area of 870 42nd Street. Through their investigation, police used nearby surveillance video that captured the suspect stopping his scooter across the street from two unknown individuals. He then pulled a gun and fired multiple shots in their direction. He then fled the scene on his scooter. Now, police are asking the public to help them identify the suspect. It is not The post NYPD investigating scooter drive-by shooting in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO