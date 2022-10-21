Read full article on original website
Related
bkreader.com
Elderly Woman Shot, Wounded in Bed-Stuy, Suspect Not in Custody
A 70-year-old woman was shot in Brooklyn and officers are searching for the gunman, police said Monday afternoon. The woman was shot in the leg while standing on the corner of Brooklyn Avenue and Fulton Street at around 2:20 p.m. and taken to Kings County Hospital in […] Click here to view original web page at www.cbsnews.com.
Police: 70-year-old woman shot in Bed-Stuy after argument between 2 men
The NYPD is searching for suspects wanted for the shooting of a 70-year-old woman in in Bed-Stuy.
bkreader.com
Panhandler Struck and Killed in Median of Busy Crown Heights Street
A driver fatally struck a man panhandling in the median of a busy Brooklyn street on Sunday, police and witnesses said. Walter Gonzalez, 56, was standing in the painted median near the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Schenectady Ave. in Crown Heights when he was hit around 6:30 p.m., cops […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
Man arrested in deadly shooting of Brooklyn girl, 17: NYPD
Editor’s note: The NYPD initially said that the victim was shot in the face. However, the department clarified early Tuesday that the victim was shot in the torso. The story below has been updated to reflect this. — CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges Monday, weeks after he allegedly […]
Man, 37, shot to death in East Harlem NYCHA complex
A 37-year-old man was shot to death in an East Harlem NYCHA complex early Tuesday, police said, The victim was struck in the chest in a fourth-floor hallway of a Washington Houses apartment tower on E. 102nd St. near Second Ave. about 2:35 a.m., cops said. He may have been visiting someone he knows in the building when he was killed, police said. Medics rushed him to New York-Presbyterian ...
fox5ny.com
Arrest made in murder of high school basketball star in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the deadly shooting of a high school basketball star in Brooklyn last month. Malik Bob was arrested Monday and is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. 17-year-old Shayma Roman was shot Sept. 29th while...
VIDEO: Woman with child sprays Bronx MTA bus driver in face with unknown substance
Police are searching for a woman accused of assaulting an MTA bus driver in the Bronx following a verbal dispute last month, authorities said.
Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend with scissors, punching her mom on LI
Officials arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend with scissors, then punching her mother in the eye during a domestic dispute inside his Long Island home on Sunday, authorities said.
Woman forced at gunpoint to perform ‘favors’ by gang member in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – An 18-year-old woman was forced to perform a sexual act by a known gang member in Brooklyn. Now, police say that man is in custody. The NYPD said on Saturday, the man pointed a loaded gun at the woman and forced her into doing his bidding. Known to the woman, the suspect also had an active arrest warrant. 60th Precinct officers moved in and made an arrest after searching the nearby area. The gun used in the sexual assault was also recovered. Detectives did not release the name of the suspect at this time. The condition The post Woman forced at gunpoint to perform ‘favors’ by gang member in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
Group who robbed man of cell, $260 at knifepoint on Bronx street sought
The NYPD is searching for a group of suspects wanted in a knifepoint robbery that occurred earlier this month in the Bronx, authorities said.
essexnewsdaily.com
Two East Orange men charged in Newark homicide
NEWARK, NJ — Two East Orange men have been charged with the recent murder of Khalif Ligon, 29, of Newark, according to an Oct. 21 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, are charged with murdering...
Man, 62, fatally shot in head on Bronx street
A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on a residential Bronx street, police said Monday. Russell Scott Wells was shot on E. 219th St. near Barnes Ave. in Williamsbridge at 5:08 a.m. on Saturday, cops said. Cops were drawn to the scene by an alert from ShotSpotter, the NYPD’s high-tech network of citywide sensors designed to detect gunfire. Medics rushed Wells to Jacobi Medical Center, ...
Teenage girl stabbed on train near Manhattan subway station: NYPD
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 14-year-old girl was stabbed during a fight on a train in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was attacked on a southbound no. 1 train near the 191st Street subway station around 4:10 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The teen had been involved in a dispute with two […]
Witness: Driver in fatal hit-and-run exited vehicle, looked at pedestrian and then fled in vehicle
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office says a 28-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run incident in Toms River.
Boy, 3, in critical condition after falling from window of Brooklyn apartment building
A toddler is in critical condition after falling out of the second-floor window of a Brooklyn apartment building Sunday afternoon, police said.
Cops identify woman, 26, found dead in bin on Staten Island; man, 56, arrested in connection with incident
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police have identified Lahuma Payton, 26, of Mariners Harbor as the woman whose lifeless body was found stuffed in a bin outside a home in Port Richmond. Officers made the horrifying discovery of the partially-dressed woman who was wrapped in a blanket inside a plastic...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Eastern Parkway
It happened near Eastern Parkway and Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
NJ police arrest 41 people during felony warrant sweep
New Jersey police arrested 41 fugitives as part of a warrant sweep called “Operation Essex,” authorities said Monday.
Yonkers police: Body of 41-year-old man pulled from the Saw Mill River
They say the body of the 41-year-old was pulled from the river at the Chicken Island Daylighting Park just after noon.
Comments / 0