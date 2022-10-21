ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elderly Woman Shot, Wounded in Bed-Stuy, Suspect Not in Custody

A 70-year-old woman was shot in Brooklyn and officers are searching for the gunman, police said Monday afternoon. The woman was shot in the leg while standing on the corner of Brooklyn Avenue and Fulton Street at around 2:20 p.m. and taken to Kings County Hospital in […] Click here to view original web page at www.cbsnews.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Panhandler Struck and Killed in Median of Busy Crown Heights Street

A driver fatally struck a man panhandling in the median of a busy Brooklyn street on Sunday, police and witnesses said. Walter Gonzalez, 56, was standing in the painted median near the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Schenectady Ave. in Crown Heights when he was hit around 6:30 p.m., cops […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man arrested in deadly shooting of Brooklyn girl, 17: NYPD

Editor’s note: The NYPD initially said that the victim was shot in the face. However, the department clarified early Tuesday that the victim was shot in the torso. The story below has been updated to reflect this. — CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges Monday, weeks after he allegedly […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man, 37, shot to death in East Harlem NYCHA complex

A 37-year-old man was shot to death in an East Harlem NYCHA complex early Tuesday, police said, The victim was struck in the chest in a fourth-floor hallway of a Washington Houses apartment tower on E. 102nd St. near Second Ave. about 2:35 a.m., cops said. He may have been visiting someone he knows in the building when he was killed, police said. Medics rushed him to New York-Presbyterian ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Arrest made in murder of high school basketball star in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the deadly shooting of a high school basketball star in Brooklyn last month. Malik Bob was arrested Monday and is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. 17-year-old Shayma Roman was shot Sept. 29th while...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Woman forced at gunpoint to perform ‘favors’ by gang member in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – An 18-year-old woman was forced to perform a sexual act by a known gang member in Brooklyn. Now, police say that man is in custody. The NYPD said on Saturday, the man pointed a loaded gun at the woman and forced her into doing his bidding. Known to the woman, the suspect also had an active arrest warrant. 60th Precinct officers moved in and made an arrest after searching the nearby area. The gun used in the sexual assault was also recovered. Detectives did not release the name of the suspect at this time. The condition The post Woman forced at gunpoint to perform ‘favors’ by gang member in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Two East Orange men charged in Newark homicide

NEWARK, NJ — Two East Orange men have been charged with the recent murder of Khalif Ligon, 29, of Newark, according to an Oct. 21 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Jamaal Mahorn, 37, and Buddy Randolph, 40, both of East Orange, are charged with murdering...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily News

Man, 62, fatally shot in head on Bronx street

A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on a residential Bronx street, police said Monday. Russell Scott Wells was shot on E. 219th St. near Barnes Ave. in Williamsbridge at 5:08 a.m. on Saturday, cops said. Cops were drawn to the scene by an alert from ShotSpotter, the NYPD’s high-tech network of citywide sensors designed to detect gunfire. Medics rushed Wells to Jacobi Medical Center, ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teenage girl stabbed on train near Manhattan subway station: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 14-year-old girl was stabbed during a fight on a train in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was attacked on a southbound no. 1 train near the 191st Street subway station around 4:10 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The teen had been involved in a dispute with two […]
MANHATTAN, NY

