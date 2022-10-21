ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 2

Related
NOLA.com

Louisiana’s hearing on an abortion exception this week: What you need to know

The Louisiana Department of Health will hold a public hearing Tuesday on an additional exception to the state’s near-total ban on abortion. The state first said it would move to add another exception to the list in August after a Baton Rouge woman was denied the abortion of a fetus without a skull. But the process of adding an exception is lengthy, and officials originally said it likely would not be added before December or January.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Another record broken — Louisiana unemployment rate lowest in history

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Yet another record is broken in the state’s unemployment rate. The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reports a 3.4% unemployment rate for September — the lowest in state history. The unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage points from August and declined 1.4 percentage points...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana medical officials warn about rising RSV numbers

NEW ORLEANS — RSV numbers are on the rise in Louisiana. The virus is a respiratory disease that can be very harmful for young children. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers show that numbers in the state have been rising steadily since the middle of the year. “RSV...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Child ID Program Launched by Attorney General, Sheriffs

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Governor John Bel Edwards encourages Louisiana to apply for student loan forgiveness

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Applications for federal government student loan forgiveness is officially open, and hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents can apply. According to Forbes, Under Biden’s plan, 40 million student loan borrowers may be able to receive $10,000 or more in student loan forgiveness on federal loans by the U.S. Department of Education.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Feds to plug dozens of old, leaky oil wells in these havens for Louisiana wildlife

Many of Louisiana’s most prized and protected natural landscapes are dotted with the leaking, rusty remnants of the oil industry's boom years. A federally-funded program is beginning work this week to plug about 150 of these ‘orphan’ oil and gas wells in five national wildlife refuges in Louisiana. The work is funded with $12.7 million from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a massive bipartisan law that’s putting $1.2 trillion into roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

More than 200 jobs coming to Mississippi River community after $220 million awarded to company making electric battery materials

Syrah Technologies has been awarded $220 million to expand its production of Active Anode Material (AAM) at its Vidalia plant. The award is part of $320 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding coming to two Louisiana projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) in order to expand the manufacturing of electric vehicle battery components, announced Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday.
VIDALIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Quin Hillyer: The big diversion is too big a risk

There are better ways to rebuild Louisiana’s wetlands. It’s not too late to stop a long-imagined but misguided $2 billion project to divert up to 75,000 cubic feet per second of the Mississippi River into the Barataria Basin to replenish disappearing marsh. The public comment period with the...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.

On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Group collecting deer donations for Louisiana food banks

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A group of Louisiana hunters is hoping to reach a new goal this year in deer donations for food banks. The group, Hunters For The Hungry (H4H), accepts deer donations from processors during the hunting season and then gives them to food banks. Last year, the group collected over 800 deer but hopes to raise the goal to 1,000 this year, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

DCFS says progress being made but worries continue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Louisiana lawmaker says it might be time to break up the state’s Department of Children and Family Services after several child death cases which appear to have slipped through the cracks. The agency says it is making progress under a new strategic plan, but many still worry.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy