NOLA.com
Louisiana’s hearing on an abortion exception this week: What you need to know
The Louisiana Department of Health will hold a public hearing Tuesday on an additional exception to the state’s near-total ban on abortion. The state first said it would move to add another exception to the list in August after a Baton Rouge woman was denied the abortion of a fetus without a skull. But the process of adding an exception is lengthy, and officials originally said it likely would not be added before December or January.
cenlanow.com
Another record broken — Louisiana unemployment rate lowest in history
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Yet another record is broken in the state’s unemployment rate. The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reports a 3.4% unemployment rate for September — the lowest in state history. The unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage points from August and declined 1.4 percentage points...
NBC 10 News Today: Early voting information for Arkansas and Louisiana
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Mya Hudgins and Hunter Elyse gives early voting information for Arkansas and Louisiana. For more details, be sure to watch the clip above.
Louisiana Governor Issues Statement on Four Months in a Row of Record Low Unemployment Rate
Louisiana Governor Issues Statement on Four Months in a Row of Record Low Unemployment Rate. Louisiana – On October 21, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement on Louisiana’s fourth straight month of record-breaking low unemployment rates. The unemployment rate is now 3.4%, lower than the national unemployment rate of 3.5%.
WDSU
Louisana lawmakers are fighting to keep telemedicine an option for medical marijuana patients
BATON ROUGE, La. — Across Louisiana, the medical marijuana industry is booming. However, some groups are against using telemedicine to write recommendations, putting doctors and patients in a bad spot. Dr. Julie Johnson says she has written thousands of recommendations and that over 40,000 people in total have received...
EXPLAINER: What is Louisiana’s ‘jungle primary’?
Open primaries were first used for Louisiana’s federal elections in 1978, when state lawmakers changed rules for U.S. House and Senate. It’s not used for Louisiana’s presidential primary.
WDSU
Louisiana medical officials warn about rising RSV numbers
NEW ORLEANS — RSV numbers are on the rise in Louisiana. The virus is a respiratory disease that can be very harmful for young children. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers show that numbers in the state have been rising steadily since the middle of the year. “RSV...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Child ID Program Launched by Attorney General, Sheriffs
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
brproud.com
Governor John Bel Edwards encourages Louisiana to apply for student loan forgiveness
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Applications for federal government student loan forgiveness is officially open, and hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents can apply. According to Forbes, Under Biden’s plan, 40 million student loan borrowers may be able to receive $10,000 or more in student loan forgiveness on federal loans by the U.S. Department of Education.
KPLC TV
FEMA awards additional $31M for Hurricane Laura recovery
DOTD - $2,890,996.38 for debris removal.
theadvocate.com
Feds to plug dozens of old, leaky oil wells in these havens for Louisiana wildlife
Many of Louisiana’s most prized and protected natural landscapes are dotted with the leaking, rusty remnants of the oil industry's boom years. A federally-funded program is beginning work this week to plug about 150 of these ‘orphan’ oil and gas wells in five national wildlife refuges in Louisiana. The work is funded with $12.7 million from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a massive bipartisan law that’s putting $1.2 trillion into roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure.
Missouri AG approved to depose Fauci, others over tech censorship
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday that the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted Missouri and Louisiana’s request for depositions from top-ranking officials in the federal government, according to a statement from Schmitt's office. This is movement in...
More than 200 jobs coming to Mississippi River community after $220 million awarded to company making electric battery materials
Syrah Technologies has been awarded $220 million to expand its production of Active Anode Material (AAM) at its Vidalia plant. The award is part of $320 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding coming to two Louisiana projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) in order to expand the manufacturing of electric vehicle battery components, announced Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday.
theadvocate.com
Ending the cycle of poverty in St. Landry Parish: Hope for Opelousas is molding a new generation
A sign that reads, “& above all else love” hangs on the wall in Loren Carriere’s home as he discusses the organization Hope for Opelousas. Fourteen years ago, Carriere founded the nonprofit in his hometown with the intention to do just that — love. “We began...
theadvocate.com
Halifax company looking at Louisiana for $55 million rare earth metals processing complex
Ucore Rare Metals Inc., a Halifax, Nova Scotia company, says it has signed a $9.6 million tax incentive deal with Louisiana Economic Development to bring a $55 million rare earth metals processing complex to the state. The location of the facility has yet to be determined. However, the company has...
theadvocate.com
Quin Hillyer: The big diversion is too big a risk
There are better ways to rebuild Louisiana’s wetlands. It’s not too late to stop a long-imagined but misguided $2 billion project to divert up to 75,000 cubic feet per second of the Mississippi River into the Barataria Basin to replenish disappearing marsh. The public comment period with the...
theadvocate.com
Most Louisiana casinos are technically 'boats.' Here's why some are moving onto land.
On Tuesday, the Treasure Chest floating casino in Kenner broke ground on a $100 million development that will bring 47,000 square feet of gambling onto land. It's a move that would have been illegal until just a few years ago, when Louisiana legislators eased up on the law mandating that all but one casino in the state be on "riverboats," even if in only in the broadest sense of that term.
brproud.com
Group collecting deer donations for Louisiana food banks
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A group of Louisiana hunters is hoping to reach a new goal this year in deer donations for food banks. The group, Hunters For The Hungry (H4H), accepts deer donations from processors during the hunting season and then gives them to food banks. Last year, the group collected over 800 deer but hopes to raise the goal to 1,000 this year, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
theadvocate.com
Louisiana is adding nurses to its child welfare ranks as agency faces calls for reform
Amid a raging opioid epidemic and mounting investigations into child abuse and neglect in Louisiana, state officials announced Thursday that they plan to hire 50 nurses to help make home visits to families whose infants were exposed to substances in utero. Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Garner...
fox8live.com
DCFS says progress being made but worries continue
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Louisiana lawmaker says it might be time to break up the state’s Department of Children and Family Services after several child death cases which appear to have slipped through the cracks. The agency says it is making progress under a new strategic plan, but many still worry.
