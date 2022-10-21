Garfield Heights-based Brunswick Companies is celebrating 50 years of providing insurance and risk management consulting services to customers in all 50 states. Founded in 1972 by the late Morton Stein in Akron, the business is now led by his son, president and CEO Todd Stein, a member of the second generation of the family’s three generations in the business. Today, Brunswick Companies specializes in property and casualty insurance for both businesses and families, providing solutions for commercial insurance, risk management, personal insurance and surety bonds.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO