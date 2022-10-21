ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Citizens Financial Services, HV Bancorp announce merger

By Melina Druga
Pennsylvania Business Report
Pennsylvania Business Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRMsG_0iheLLly00

Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) and HV Bancorp (HVBC) recently signed an agreement to merge HVBC with CZFS.

Citizens Financial Services is the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB), which operates 31 offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New York. HV Bancorp is the holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank. The bank operates in Montgomery, Bucks, and Philadelphia counties and two counties out of state.

The merger will enhance and expand CZFS’s presence in the communities HVBC operates.

“This agreement creates great excitement, and we believe our combination will deepen our reach in providing banking services and enhanced technological offerings across our entire bank franchise. In addition, the expertise of the combined organization will enable us to invest in the future, build market share, and better serve all of our constituencies,” CZFS President and CEO Randall Black said.

HVBC shareholders will have the option to receive either $30.50 in cash or 0.400 shares of CZFS common stock for each share of HVBC common stock.

The boards of directors of both companies approved the merger. The deal is expected to close during the first half of 2023, subject to regulatory approval and HVBC shareholders’ approval.

Travis J. Thompson, HVBC CEO, and Robert J. Marino, HVBC president, will become FCCB senior officers.

The post Citizens Financial Services, HV Bancorp announce merger appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report .

Comments / 0

Related
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania receives $244.9M of federal funding for mine reclamation

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide Pennsylvania with $244.9 million to reclaim abandoned mine lands. The state will use the funding for abandoned mine land remediation projects that reclaim unstable slopes, improve water quality by treating acid mine drainage, close dangerous mine shafts, and restore water supplies damaged by mining. The projects support jobs in […] The post Pennsylvania receives $244.9M of federal funding for mine reclamation appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Legislation would extend environmental liability protections to land banks

The Pennsylvania Senate recently advanced legislation that would amend the state’s Economic Development Agency, Fiduciary and Lender Environmental Liability Protection Act to extend environmental liability protections to land banks. Land banks are governmental entities that acquire vacant, abandoned, and foreclosed properties, often ones subject to environmental liability enforcement, to fight blight and support community redevelopment. […] The post Legislation would extend environmental liability protections to land banks appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Liquor board approves $1.8M in grants for Pennsylvania-made malt, brewed beverages

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) recently approved $1.8 million in grants for 21 projects within the beer industry across the commonwealth. Under Act 39 of 2016, the PLCB can approve up to $1 million annually for the development and marketing of the Pennsylvania beer industry and an additional up to $1 million annually for […] The post Liquor board approves $1.8M in grants for Pennsylvania-made malt, brewed beverages appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Brookings: State government must guide Pennsylvania’s innovation-driven economic growth

Re-energizing Pennsylvania’s stagnant innovation economy will take more than a one-off investment, according to a newly released report from the Brookings Institution, as well as “catalytic steps” by the state government. “Having lost its focus on innovation in the last 15 years, the commonwealth needs to refocus on innovation as the best way to unlock […] The post Brookings: State government must guide Pennsylvania’s innovation-driven economic growth appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

State seeks marketing campaigns for hemp products

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development recently opened the application period for proposals from nonprofit marketing and promotion organizations for projects aimed at increasing sales, export or consumer awareness of hemp products. To qualify, projects must have started on or after July 1 and be completed on or before June 30, 2023. Projects […] The post State seeks marketing campaigns for hemp products appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania coal communities to get $6.9M for economic development

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that coal communities in his state would receive more than $6.9 million for economic development projects. Wolf joined Gayle Machin, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and other Appalachian region governors to celebrate the commission’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) initiative which aims […] The post Pennsylvania coal communities to get $6.9M for economic development appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Boston company purchases McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

Boston-based private equity firm Artemis Capital Partners recently purchased Beaver Falls-based McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies for an undisclosed amount. McDanel will continue to operate as an independent company located in Pennsylvania. “As a leader in the middle market for technical ceramics, McDanel has a solid foundation from which to grow and invest in people, capabilities, […] The post Boston company purchases McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Senate Environmental Committee advances several infrastructure, environmental bills, Sen. Yaw announces

The Pennsylvania Senate Committee on Environmental Resources and Energy approved several bills this week promoting fairness in drilling impact fee distribution and stream maintenance measures, state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said Tuesday. In addition to approving several House bills, the committee approved a bill, Senate Bill 1331, sponsored by Yaw, that bans natural gas development […] The post Senate Environmental Committee advances several infrastructure, environmental bills, Sen. Yaw announces appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Coal Alliance recognizes excellence in employee safety, mine reclamation enhancements

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Coal Alliance (PCA) announced its winners of the Keystone Mine Safety Awards and the PCA Reclamation Awards. The awards were given to PCA members who prioritize safety and the commitment to reclaiming coal mine sites throughout the state. Cleveland Cliffs, North Fork Mine won the Best Overall award, while PBS Coals, […] The post Coal Alliance recognizes excellence in employee safety, mine reclamation enhancements appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Koppers purchases Missouri railroad crosstie company

Koppers Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pittsburgh-based Koppers Holdings, recently purchased Gross & Janes Co., a Missouri-based independent supplier of untreated railroad crossties, for an undisclosed amount. Gross & Janes is headquartered in Kirkwood, Mo., with operations in Williamsville, Mo., and Camden, Ark. “The last few years have taught us the value of a strong […] The post Koppers purchases Missouri railroad crosstie company appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
MISSOURI STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

B. Braun Medical receives $72,500 state grant

The state recently awarded B. Braun Medical, an infusion therapy and pharmacy products company, a $72,500 grant to fund a medical plastics waste recycling pilot project in the Lehigh Valley. Funding will help offset the cost of purchasing recycling collection equipment, preparing a third-party project evaluation report, and project administration. The project will take nonhazardous […] The post B. Braun Medical receives $72,500 state grant appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Concurrent Technologies Corporation receives $1.9M state grant

The Department of Community and Economic Development recently awarded Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC), an applied scientific research and development professional services organization, a $1.9 million grant. The grant will be used to develop and implement advanced manufacturing technologies that support small modular nuclear reactors and legacy systems associated with operational nuclear power plants. CTC also […] The post Concurrent Technologies Corporation receives $1.9M state grant appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Archaea Energy, developer of Dunmore landfill gas operation, merges with BP

The international oil major BP announced the acquisition of Archaea Energy, a pioneering company in the tapping of landfills in Pennsylvania and nationwide as a source of renewable natural gas (RNG) formed by decomposing trash. It was less than a year ago that Archaea launched operations at its new Project Assai facility at the Keystone […] The post Archaea Energy, developer of Dunmore landfill gas operation, merges with BP appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
DUNMORE, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania waterways critical to state’s economic, energy growth, say panelists

Business and industry groups want to continue leveraging Pennsylvania’s rivers to encourage workforce development, energy growth, and economic development across the state, panelists said on Friday during a joint Pennsylvania Senate hearing. Members from both the Pennsylvania Senate Environmental Resources Energy Committee and the State Senate Labor and Industry Committee delved into the significance of […] The post Pennsylvania waterways critical to state’s economic, energy growth, say panelists appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

PennDOT to receive $171.5M in federal funding for EV infrastructure

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will receive and distribute $171.5 million in formula funds for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure over the next five years under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. During its first federal fiscal year, there will be $25.4 million available in NEVI National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funding. The grants will require […] The post PennDOT to receive $171.5M in federal funding for EV infrastructure appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Appalachia now accounts for one-third of U.S. natural gas production

The most recent report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that Appalachia is responsible for one-third of all natural gas production in the United States, a trend being driven by Pennsylvania. EIA’s report said U.S. natural gas production set a record in 2021, exceeding the previous record set in 2019. The 3.5 percent increase […] The post Appalachia now accounts for one-third of U.S. natural gas production appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Senate hearing discusses workforce development in northeastern Pennsylvania

The Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee and the Senate Labor and Industry Committee held a joint hearing on Tuesday to discuss workforce development in northeastern Pennsylvania. Panelists included representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, the Greater Hazleton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Pittston Area Chamber of Commerce, the Greater […] The post Senate hearing discusses workforce development in northeastern Pennsylvania appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

PA Chamber joins U.S. Chamber to host tele-town hall

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to host a tele-town hall for thousands of Pennsylvania residents. PA Chamber President and CEO Luke Bernstein, along with U.S. Chamber President and CEO Suzanne Clark and Executive Vice President Neil Bradley, discussed key economic issues, such as state and […] The post PA Chamber joins U.S. Chamber to host tele-town hall appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

L&I makes $2.75M available in apprenticeship grants

The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) recently made $2.75 million in grant funding available to build and modernize Pennsylvania’s network of registered apprenticeship programs. Funding is through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Building America initiative. It will support 15 local workforce development boards (LWDBs) as they expand pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship opportunities in underrepresented […] The post L&I makes $2.75M available in apprenticeship grants appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

U.S. Steel celebrates DR-grade pellet capability investment

On Wednesday, leaders with United States Steel Corporation (U.S. Steel) joined Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and other elected officials to celebrate the company’s investment into direct reduced (DR)-grade pellet capabilities at the company’s Minnesota Ore Operations Keetac plant. Officials said the investment marks progress in U.S. Steel’s metallics strategy by supplying the increasingly tight DR-grade […] The post U.S. Steel celebrates DR-grade pellet capability investment appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
MINNESOTA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania Business Report

150
Followers
205
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Pennsylvania Business Report, a publication of Macallan Communications, is your daily must-read source for news about the latest business and policy developments that serve as a catalyst for economic growth in the state of Pennsylvania. Our team of experienced journalists deliver topical articles on issues that shape the business climate and impact the wide array of industries and businesses operating in Pennsylvania today.

 https://www.pennbizreport.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy