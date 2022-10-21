Senate Environmental Committee advances several infrastructure, environmental bills, Sen. Yaw announces

The Pennsylvania Senate Committee on Environmental Resources and Energy approved several bills this week promoting fairness in drilling impact fee distribution and stream maintenance measures, state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said Tuesday.

In addition to approving several House bills, the committee approved a bill, Senate Bill 1331, sponsored by Yaw, that bans natural gas development on public lands from receiving their share of impact fees and Marcellus Shale Legacy drilling funds.

“These dollars have been critical in supporting local economic development, infrastructure improvements, environmental projects, and emergency preparedness and response efforts – all of which are vital to communities and all of which cost a lot of money,” Yaw said. “So, when a county actively pursues drilling bans on public land, it seems reasonable to reinvest that money elsewhere.”

The committee also approved bills focusing on energy production. House Bill 2367 would limit the issuance of permits for wind turbines that negatively affect military installations. House Bill 2458 also won committee approval, and it would create a task force to study the feasibility of exporting liquefied natural gas to supply global energy needs, as well as what obstacles are preventing Philadelphia from being a leader in LNG exportation. Lastly, House Bill 2528 would require the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to prioritize Pennsylvania companies when it comes to awarding well-plugging contracts over out-of-state companies.

Lastly, Yaw said, the committee approved several bills to help reduce flooding and boost state support to counties to help with waterway management.

“Proper stream maintenance protects people, land, and bridges from flood damage,” Yaw said. “These bills will help local officials respond more quickly and efficiently to emerging problems that could trigger more widespread damage and death.”

The post Senate Environmental Committee advances several infrastructure, environmental bills, Sen. Yaw announces appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report .