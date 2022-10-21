PPG recently named Tim Knavish as its new president and CEO, effective Jan. 1.

Knavish has worked for PPG since 1987 in several roles. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of industrial coatings, starting in 2017, and senior vice president of architectural coatings and president of PPG Europe, Middle East, and Africa, beginning in January 2019. In October 2019, he was named executive vice president, and in March 2022, he became chief operating officer.

In addition, Knavish joined the board of directors on Thursday.

Knavish will succeed Michael McGarry, who has served as CEO since September 2015 and is the board’s chairman. McGarry will become executive chairman, effective Jan. 1, and retire Oct. 1 after more than 40 years with the company.

“Michael’s leadership in completing several of PPG’s largest acquisitions has made a significant impact on expanding the company’s portfolio and reach in key growth markets,” Hugh Grant, PPG independent lead director, said. “We thank him for his many contributions and look forward to benefiting from his continued leadership as executive chairman of PPG’s Board of Directors. As we look ahead, the board fully supports Tim and the entire PPG team as they work to achieve future growth and increased value for our shareholders.”

The post PPG names Tim Knavish as new CEO appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report .