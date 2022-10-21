Read full article on original website
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
Recruits who were in The Shoe react to Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
The Buckeyes poured it on in the second half Saturday for a 54-10 win over Iowa. Bucknuts has reaction from a number of recruits who were at the game.
No. 1 Isaiah Collier shares the latest ahead of upcoming announcement
Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 player in the country, is less than a month away from making his college decision between USC, UCLA, Cincinnati and Michigan. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound point guard out of Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler sat down with 247Sports to talk his latest thoughts on his schools and where he stands in his decision making process as the clock ticks down.
Report: Illini wing Luke Goode to have foot surgery
CHAMPAIGN — Illini sophomore wing Luke Goode will have surgery on Friday to repair a broken foot, according to a report by Jeff Goodman of Stadium. The program confirmed the injury, saying that Goode suffered a bone fracture in his left foot during Saturday's closed scrimmage against Kansas in St. Louis. His return date is "to be determined", according to Illinois' press release on Monday.
Predicting LSU basketball's rotation with 2022 season weeks away
It might not seem like it but LSU basketball is less than three weeks away from its home opener on Nov. 9 against Kansas City and the purple and gold have some major decisions on the court to sort through. Coach Matt McMahon has stated as recently as SEC media...
A-State having growing pains
As the injuries had stockpiled on the Arkansas State Red Wolves’ roster, more and more of the top Sun Belt Conference recruiting class is seeing playing time.
Top247 QB set to attend first Tennessee game, has Vols among favorites
A highly ranked quarterback target says Tennessee is among the top schools he’s considering, and he’s ready to attend his first game at Neyland Stadium.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 9
Clemson survived a scare from Syracuse, but fellow top 10 unbeatens Ole Miss and UCLA weren't as lucky on the road Saturday, results that are guaranteed to shake up Sunday's Week 9 AP Top 24 rankings. Our projection includes drops for the Rebels and the Bruins after losses to LSU and Oregon, who each improved their resume and overall stock with notable victories.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud documents struggles against Iowa, defines what happened
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made no room for excuses following his up and down play that drew mixed reactions after the Buckeyes' 54-10 win over Iowa. The Heisman favorite recovered from a shaky start to throw four touchdown passes in the second half, but it was a pair of turnovers and several miscommunicated throws with receivers that he held onto post-game, knowing he didn't put his best effort on display for the Buckeyes.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Texas Tech debacle
The seat is hot once more as Neal Brown matched his largest margin of defeat in a loss at West Virginia (or Troy) in Saturday's 48-10 fiasco in Lubbock. Texas Tech did what it had to do and avoided the errors that have defined low moments this season. The Mountaineers ... well, they just made a lot of mistakes, which is the sort of behavior that has come to define them this season and maybe long. How does a prisoner of the moment think freely right now? What was with the passing game? Are timeouts only legal in certain parts of the game? Does the postgame news conference matter? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Max Williams 'a rarity' for work ethic, foundation to push through two ACL tears
Before a reporter could ask another question following USC’s 41-28 win at Stanford Week 2, USC head coach Lincoln Riley interceded to compliment his starting free safety on his right side, fourth-year sophomore Max Williams. “This guy has been a warrior for us,” Riley said with great appreciation.
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian assesses Quinn Ewers' struggles after Oklahoma State loss
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has seen better days and Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian tried to pinpoint struggles following Saturday's 41-34 loss at Oklahoma State. It was a deflating setback that diminishes the team's shot at getting to the Big 12 title game. Sarkisian spoke with Ewers on the sideline several...
Daily Digest | Illini ‘got exactly what we wanted’ from KU scrimmage; Illini favored to win West
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Illini ‘got exactly what we wanted’ from KU scrimmage. No. 23-ranked Illinois competed in a closed scrimmage against No. 5 Kansas, the defending NCAA...
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss
Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
Instant reactions from Oregon's impressive blowout win over No. 9 UCLA
The No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks delivered a signature victory Saturday afternoon in front of a soldout Autzen Stadium when they faced off against No. 9 ranked and previously undefeated UCLA. The Oregon offense was nearly unstoppable against the Bruins and they put together long scoring drives time and time again. When the dust settled from the first Top 10 showdown at Autzen Stadium since the second week of the 2014 season, the Oregon Ducks emerged as the clear-cut favorite to win the Pac-12 title.
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
Daily Delivery: Adrian Martinez’s story of redemption becomes a lesson for all fans
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Quarterback Adrian Martinez was featured on ESPN's College GameDay, telling the story of his redemption from his injuries, reputation for turning the ball over too often and drawing the ire of fans while at Nebraska. He's found answers at Kansas State but was injured against TCU as K-State blew a 28-10 lead in a 38-28 loss causing some K-State fans to react toward certain K-State players just as NU fans treated Martinez.
Auburn 'still not where we need to be' at quarterback
AUBURN, Alabama — Tiger fans were dealt a harsh reminder Saturday of just how much their quarterback situation has dropped off this season. Their previous three-year starter, Bo Nix, threw for five touchdowns in Oregon’s win over top-10 UCLA, and he’s been playing like a Heisman candidate since a Week 1 loss to Georgia.
A look at Iowa's five remaining opponents as the Hawkeyes sit at 3-4
Iowa sits in a unique position after seven games. The Hawkeyes sit at 3-4 with five games remaining on the schedule. The Hawkeyes have not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and it seems that Iowa is in jeopardy of ending that streak if things can't turn around in the next couple of weeks.
