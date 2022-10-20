Read full article on original website
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
Remembering the deadly blizzard that struck Colorado 25 years ago
Monday marks the 25th anniversary of an epic blizzard that had parts of Colorado and the Denver metro area in a deadly grip for three days in 1997.
Gun violence claims seven over weekend along Colorado's Front Range
Seven people died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range this past weekend. The incidents occurred in Denver, Aurora, Adams County, Louisville and Johnstown. The Louisville and Johnstown incidents were officer-involved shootings which ended in two deaths of suspects brandishing knives. The incidents seem unrelated, but represented a higher-than-normal...
Interstate 25 reopened after crash triggers temporary closure
A crash on Sunday morning left a portion of Interstate 25 closed to all northbound traffic, but officials have since reopened it.
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
Westword
Weekend Violence in Metro Denver: Five Dead in Eight Shootings
At least eight shootings took place over the weekend, resulting in five deaths and numerous injuries. Five of the incidents were within Denver city limits, while others occurred in Aurora, Adams County and Louisville, where an officer-involved shooting ended with a death. The Denver Police Department's Twitter account sent out...
broomfieldleader.com
Public invited to provide comments on DRCOG Transportation Improvement Program CO 7 transit service grant application
Boulder County has applied for a Denver Regional Council Of Governments (DRCOG) Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) grant to fund transit service on CO 7. The grant would fund two years of transit “starter” service between the City of Boulder and the City of Brighton on CO 7, providing access to the City of Lafayette, Town of Erie, City and County of Broomfield, and the City of Thornton with ten stops along the route.
Dangerous dog charges filed against pit bull owners in deadly attack
The Colorado First Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that charges have been filed against the owners of two pit bull dogs involved in an attack last month that killed a woman and injured her grandson.
Girl dies in Denver shooting, police investigating
A girl was shot on Sunday afternoon in Northeast Park Hill and later died, according to the Denver Police Department.
Adams County house where shooting happened was short-term rental, police say
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The short-term rental house where a fatal shooting happened during a party early Sunday morning was also connected to a fatal crash in 2021, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this year. One person was killed and two others were injured in the shooting just...
Suspect holding knife killed by deputy during traffic stop
A suspect shot by a police officer during an attempted traffic stop on Friday has died.
Multiple crashes on Interstate 70 leaves 2 dead, 2 hospitalized
A single-vehicle rollover led to a second accident early Saturday morning that left two people dead, two more in the hospital and a portion of Interstate 70 temporarily closed.
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Giordano’s Pizza in Loveland Appears to Have Closed for Good
Chicago-based pizzeria, Giordano's, has apparently closed its Loveland location. After receiving a text from a friend saying that they could no longer order pizza from the Loveland location at 6020 Stallion Drive off of Crossroads Boulevard, I did some investigating. Giordano's does not have a location listed in Loveland anymore....
These are the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Colorado’s Denver Metro Area
Can you believe that Colorado is the number one state in the nation for car thefts? It seems rather unbelievable, but it is true. Thousands of vehicles are stolen every month in the state of Colorado, with both Denver and Aurora leading the way. According to KDVR, data from July...
EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure
The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
This Colorado Haunted House Is #1 In The Country And We Agree
This Colorado haunted house has been locally famous for decades but is also ranked as the top haunted attraction in the country. Have you ever been?. As a kid, I remember walking through the now-defunct Northglenn Mall and seeing the posters and displays for the "Brutal Planet" haunted house which was set up in the Mall. I was only 9 or 10 so I wasn't allowed to go but that's where my love for haunted houses began. When they moved Brutal Planet to Elitch Gardens years later, I finally got to experience this legendary Colorado haunted house, and it was well worth the wait.
Live on the Edge in this $4.1 Million Colorado Home
This home rocks. No, it literally rocks as this stunning Evergreen home has been built on boulders. The large boulders have been incorporated into the house to create an atmosphere like nothing you have ever seen before. The home exudes Colorado from every angle and it could be yours as...
Woman accused of leaving deadly crash in Aurora with motorcyclists
A woman was arrested after Aurora Police Department says she left the scene of a crash on Saturday afternoon that led to the death of a woman and left a man in critical condition. Valerie Zamora, 50, is accused of leaving the scene after being involved with a crash with a man and woman on a motorcycle in Aurora, police confirmed on Sunday. According to the Aurora PD press release, officers responded to the intersection with S Peoria Street and E Warren Place around 4:45 p.m. after a report of a serious crash with a motorcycle. When police arrived, the man and woman...
Here’s how much snow fell in the mountains this weekend
The first significant snowfall of the season for Colorado happened over the weekend.
