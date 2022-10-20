An Ozark man faces charges after a Jefferson City woman is killed in a crash on the west end of town. The Jefferson City Police Department says the crash happened on Country Club Drive, at Rainbow Drive, around 11:30 Saturday night. Police say Robert Harris, 58, of Ozark, crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by Ricky Burgess, 47, of Jefferson City. A passenger in Burgess’ vehicle, Melanie Wankum, 46, of Jefferson City, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both Burgess and Harris suffered moderate injuries.

