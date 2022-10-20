ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

Columbia man arrested in connection with weekend shooting

A Columbia man has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting on the city’s east side. Quintin Gilmore, 38, was arrested today and charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He's being held without bond.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man sentenced to prison in connection with 2017 murder

A Jefferson City man is sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection with a 2017 murder. Robert Thrasher pleaded guilty to accessory to voluntary manslaughter last week and was sentenced. Thrasher was given credit for time served. He had originally been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and tampering with a witness.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Ozark man faces felony charges after Jefferson City woman is killed in crash on west end

An Ozark man faces charges after a Jefferson City woman is killed in a crash on the west end of town. The Jefferson City Police Department says the crash happened on Country Club Drive, at Rainbow Drive, around 11:30 Saturday night. Police say Robert Harris, 58, of Ozark, crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by Ricky Burgess, 47, of Jefferson City. A passenger in Burgess’ vehicle, Melanie Wankum, 46, of Jefferson City, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both Burgess and Harris suffered moderate injuries.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Suspect in Columbia Casey's shooting in custody

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man suspected of shooting at an employee of a Casey's General Store Saturday is in custody without bond. According to court documents, 38-year-old Quentin Darnell Gilmore was at Casey's convenience store on Clark Lane in Columbia Saturday morning shortly after 9:00 a.m. when he got into an argument with the store clerk.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Police: Ozark man charged with manslaughter in drunken driving crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged with several felonies after a Saturday night crash in Jefferson City that left one dead. Driving while intoxicated - causing the death of another;. Driving while intoxicated - casuing serious personal injury;. Second-degree assault;. Armed criminal action. The crash occurred...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash

JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Three detained for shooting incident on Columbia's east side

Columbia Police investigate a shooting with no injuries on the city’s east side. Officers were called to the 3900 block of Clark Lane Saturday morning around 9 a.m. Police report an adult male suspect caused a disturbance inside a business at that address. As he was leaving, he fired a single shot at an employee, but no injuries were reported.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Mexico man has murder trial rescheduled for next year

An Audrain County murder suspect’s trial is delayed by three months. Deyton Fisher, of Mexico, had been scheduled for a jury trial to begin this December. But, earlier today, a judge agreed to a request for a continuance and rescheduled the trial to begin April 11, 2023. Fisher is...
MEXICO, MO
kwos.com

Man draws prison time in fatal JCMO attack

A Jefferson City man draws an 18 – year prison term after admitting to his role in a 2017 killing. 39 – year old Robert Thrasher pleaded guilty this week in the death of Jerry Robertson. He had been facing murder charges. A co – defendant will go on trial later this month.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Student found with BB gun at Lewis and Clark Middle School

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A student at Lewis and Clark Middle School in Jefferson City was removed from school Tuesday after being found in possession of a BB gun. According to an email sent to parents by LCMS Principal Dr. Justin Browning, "appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken." According to...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Miller County judge orders forfeiture of more than $12,000 in asset seizure

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County judge ordered the forfeiture of $12,412.00 in a lawsuit filed by the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. The lawsuit was filed under Missouri’s Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA). Property and money seized under Missouri’s CAFA law, is distributed to public schools after it is paid out from investigating law enforcement agencies.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Audrain County home damaged by fire

An Audrain County home is damaged by fire. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says it was called to a residential structure fire in the 900 block of South Olive Street around noon Monday. When officers arrived, they found smoke coming from the second floor. The fire was brought under...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN CHARGED FOR STEALING ITEMS FROM A STORAGE UNIT

A Sedalia man has been charged with burglary after several items were stolen from a storage unit in Green Ridge. According to a probable cause statement, authorities investigated a case involving several items being stolen from a storage unit. The value of the items stolen was approximately $1,500. Sedalia Police...
SEDALIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy