Patriots-Jets Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Jets won their fourth consecutive road game both straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) in Week 7 at Denver, but the victory came at great costs. New York lost dynamic rookie running back Breece Hall (ACL), as well as offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) for the season.
SI:AM | Do the Patriots Have a Quarterback Controversy?
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. As a Giants fan, I feel bad for teams who don’t have their quarterback situation figured out.
Justin Fields, Bears run over Patriots to snap skid
Justin Fields ran for one touchdown and threw for another, David Montgomery added another rushing score and the Chicago Bears ended a three-game losing streak with a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday night in Foxborough, Mass. Fields threw for 179 yards and ran for another 82...
Steelers-Eagles Week 8 Odds, Point Total and Spread
The NFC East-leading Eagles will put their undefeated 6-0 record on the line against in-state rival Pittsburgh in Week 8. Philadelphia, who is 3-0 SU and ATS at Lincoln Financial Field this season, will host a Steelers club that is 1-3 SU and 2-2 ATS on the road.
Rams’ Sean McVay on 49ers’ McCaffrey Trade: ‘Oh S—’
The 49ers landed Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade with the Panthers last week in exchange for second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks in 2023, and a fifth-rounder in ’24. The deal gave San Francisco’s offense a major boost and a dynamic playmaker, much to the chagrin of Sean McVay and the Rams.
Report: Jets Acquiring RB James Robinson From Jaguars
The Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jaguars for draft pick compensation, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. New York will send a sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-round pick, per Rapoport.
NFL Week 8 Betting Guide: Matchups, Spreads and Odds for SI Sportsbook Perfect 10
Oddsmakers do not hold strong opinions on home teams emerging victorious in Week 8. In SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest, bettors find a card listing an even split of five home favorites and five road favorites.
Mattress Mack in line for record $75M payout if Astros win title
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has more reason to root for the Astros in the World Series than most Houston-area fans. McIngvale, who owns the Houston-based Gallery Furniture chain, would pocket $75 million if the Astros complete their championship run with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic.
The Celtics Are Ready to Win it All. Is Joe Mazzulla Ready to Lead Them?
Inside his TD Garden office, Joe Mazzulla bounces a soccer ball between his feet. Ten times, drop. Twenty, drop. One juggle gets as high as 50 before it hits the floor. It’s 15 minutes before the Celtics’ opener against Philadelphia, before the defending Eastern Conference champions kick off a season with lofty expectations, before Mazzulla, Boston’s 34-year-old head coach, begins his first year on the job. These are the moments Mazzulla dreads. Not coaching. Mazzulla loves coaching. The deafening roar of the crowd? The Garden is a little rowdier than the Feaster Center, the 2,711-seat capacity home of Division II Fairmont State, Mazzulla’s last head-coaching gig. But it doesn’t faze him. Drawing up end-of-game plays? Mazzulla has been dreaming those up since 2009, when a career-threatening shoulder injury at West Virginia forced him to reexamine his basketball future. It’s the quiet minutes right before the games that make him anxious. “I get bored,” says Mazzulla. “So I do dumb stuff. Like juggling.”
