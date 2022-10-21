ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Daddy Kane And Queen Latifah Face Off In ‘The Equalizer’ Sneak Peek

By Mya Abraham
 3 days ago
Big Daddy Kane is set to guest star on the next episode of The Equalizer .

The Brooklyn-bred rapper will play Buffalo Joe, a local motorcycle club founder who enlists Robyn McCall ( Queen Latifah ) and her team’s help to keep one of their members out of prison while proving the illegal guns found in his van were planted. However, on the personal front, McCall’s daughter’s father (Stephen Bishop) insists on knowing the truth about her work.

In the exclusive preview (above) from the episode titled “One Percenters,” Joe (Kane) is reluctant to speak with McCall initially about his team member’s legal issue . “This is a private club. We don’t speak to outsiders,” he states while standing in front of a billiards table. Not being afraid to back down from the obvious challenge, McCall places a wager in exchange for time to converse.

“If I sink that 8-ball, you give me five minutes. If I miss…easy money,” she offers. “Nice shot,” he responds when she, of course, doesn’t miss.

Kane’s appearance was first teased back in September, ahead of the season three premiere. “It was a pleasure working with @torykittles on The Equalizer. GET READY FOR SEASON 3!!!!!,” the 54-year-old wrote on an Instagram post of a behind-the-scenes photo.

In a separate teaser , McCall reassures her child’s father that despite a few concerning, close-to-home circumstances, she would never do anything to put Delilah in harm’s way. Whether or not, he believes her is still up for discussion before the sneak peek ends.

The Equalizer was renewed for a third and fourth season following its second season. The show, overall, was ranked CBS’ No. 1 scripted series and amassed an average of 9.46 million viewers and 1.2 billion social media impressions.

Watch Big Daddy Kane on the hit drama this Sunday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.

