ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 3

Related
abcnews4.com

Community, Myrtle Beach business raise funds to cover lunch debt at Carolina Forest school

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — What started as an announcement to parents through social media turned into the community rallying for students at one local elementary school. The cafeteria department at Carolina Forest Elementary school made a statement on Facebook on Oct. 22, notifying parents that students with outstanding balances of $20 or more would have to receive a sandwich and juice for lunch.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Walk-On’s opens new Surfside Beach-area location

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux opened its new location in the Surfside Beach area on Monday. The new restaurant is located at 101 N. Strand Parkway across from the Target. The first 100 guests were entered into a drawing to win free Walk On’s for one year, according to a news […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Seagate Village neighborhood in Myrtle Beach celebrates 20 years

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Seagate Village, a local 800-home neighborhood, celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to a Myrtle Beach City Government announcement. Dozens of residents gathered in honor of this special occasion. Those in attendance included 91-year-old Pat James, one of the first Seagate Village residents who has […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns

Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Marion Rural Fire Department battles multiple fires on Highway 301

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion Rural Fire Department battled multiple roadside fires Sunday evening, according to the department’s Facebook page. Crews from Station 20 and 40 responded to fires beside Highway 301, which was shut down for the safety of the workers, according to the fire department. Marion Rural Fire said the South […]
MARION, SC
counton2.com

Former reporter reflects on 2011 confrontation with Raymond Moody

GEOREGTOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In 2011, then-News13 reporter Mason Snyder confronted Raymond Moody before Moody was officially named a person of interest, but just hours after his apartment was searched. Snyder: “Do you know anything about the missing teenager?”. Moody: “No I do not.”. Snyder: “Can...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Polls open Monday for early voting in South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Early voting begins Monday in South Carolina, and Horry County election officials said they are prepared for the busy days ahead.  Early voting is relatively new in South Carolina. This will be the second election it is used in, and although officials have been preparing, they are ready to be […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Myrtle Beach Kroger store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Kroger shopper in Myrtle Beach picked up more than just groceries during a recent trip to the store. Someone at the Kroger store at 3735 Renee Drive also bought a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing that is worth $1 million, according to South Carolina lottery officials. The five white-ball numbers […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Several community members celebrated after a hearing to decide whether to remove Sheriff Jody Greene from office ended before the first witness took the stand when Greene unexpectedly resigned. “Columbus County needs change,” said one person as crowds spilled out of the courthouse. “This racial...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy