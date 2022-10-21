Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Community, Myrtle Beach business raise funds to cover lunch debt at Carolina Forest school
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — What started as an announcement to parents through social media turned into the community rallying for students at one local elementary school. The cafeteria department at Carolina Forest Elementary school made a statement on Facebook on Oct. 22, notifying parents that students with outstanding balances of $20 or more would have to receive a sandwich and juice for lunch.
Oceanfront South Carolina condo owners claim evacuated condo had known structural damage for years
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some people who own condos in an Horry County oceanfront condo building said the property managers ignored structural damage for years, resulting in residents being evacuated Oct. 7. The federal lawsuit compares the situation to a condo collapse in Florida — which left 98 people dead. The lawsuit claims the […]
Walk-On’s opens new Surfside Beach-area location
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux opened its new location in the Surfside Beach area on Monday. The new restaurant is located at 101 N. Strand Parkway across from the Target. The first 100 guests were entered into a drawing to win free Walk On’s for one year, according to a news […]
Seagate Village neighborhood in Myrtle Beach celebrates 20 years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Seagate Village, a local 800-home neighborhood, celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to a Myrtle Beach City Government announcement. Dozens of residents gathered in honor of this special occasion. Those in attendance included 91-year-old Pat James, one of the first Seagate Village residents who has […]
WMBF
‘It’s long overdue’: Crews break ground on new Whittemore Park Middle School
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The last major upgrade to Whittemore Park Middle School happened more than three decades ago, and today crews will break ground on its new replacement school. Horry County School District said it only builds new schools to replace an old building or when there are just...
columbuscountynews.com
Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns
Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
Marion Rural Fire Department battles multiple fires on Highway 301
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion Rural Fire Department battled multiple roadside fires Sunday evening, according to the department’s Facebook page. Crews from Station 20 and 40 responded to fires beside Highway 301, which was shut down for the safety of the workers, according to the fire department. Marion Rural Fire said the South […]
wpde.com
Democratic gov. nominee Joe Cunningham making stop in Myrtle Beach this week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham is making a stop in Myrtle Beach Thursday as he continues his campaign for South Carolina governor. Cunningham is inviting voters to join him at Banditos Cantina on Thursday for his Rally the Vote tour. The event is scheduled from...
counton2.com
Former reporter reflects on 2011 confrontation with Raymond Moody
GEOREGTOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In 2011, then-News13 reporter Mason Snyder confronted Raymond Moody before Moody was officially named a person of interest, but just hours after his apartment was searched. Snyder: “Do you know anything about the missing teenager?”. Moody: “No I do not.”. Snyder: “Can...
Polls open Monday for early voting in South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Early voting begins Monday in South Carolina, and Horry County election officials said they are prepared for the busy days ahead. Early voting is relatively new in South Carolina. This will be the second election it is used in, and although officials have been preparing, they are ready to be […]
Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday. “The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to […]
1 hurt, 4 displaced after two-alarm house fire near Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Friday evening after a two-alarm house fire that displaced four people near Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:10 p.m. on Glenridge Road near Little River, HCFR said. One person was taken to a local hospital with […]
abcnews4.com
FBI: Brittanee's killer gave specific details that led to her body being recovered
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Last spring, law enforcement says they had Raymond Moody cornered, and he confessed to the killing of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel. Moody told police he and his girlfriend, Angel Vause, picked up Drexel on the Myrtle Beach strip to "party." Moody says Drexel got into the car.
Dog rescued from camper fire near Loris, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One dog was rescued unharmed Saturday evening from a camper fire near Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hagan Road after an outside fire extended to a camper, HCFR said. The Loris Fire Department assisted HCFR with the […]
wpde.com
Horry Co. animal rescue hosts 2nd Fall Festival in hopes to build new shelter
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Community members are helping Kind Keeper Animal Rescue raise money for their building. The shelter held its 2nd annual fall festival Sunday. Festival-goers got the opportunity to play games and win prizes while enjoying live music. The shelters marketing coordinator says the event is...
WRAL
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after NC shooting at abandoned property
Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning in Bladen County. Two people, one 17-year-old Makei Hill, from Bladenboro, the other 30-year-old Javonta Purdie, from Lumberton, were killed by gunfire at the vacant lot, authorities said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Myrtle Beach Kroger store
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Kroger shopper in Myrtle Beach picked up more than just groceries during a recent trip to the store. Someone at the Kroger store at 3735 Renee Drive also bought a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing that is worth $1 million, according to South Carolina lottery officials. The five white-ball numbers […]
Next phase of dredging in Cherry Grove scheduled to begin in November
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The next phase of canal dredging in Cherry Grove is scheduled to begin in the first week of November, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Donald Graham. Crews will work on canals between 42nd Avenue North and 62nd Avenue North, Graham said. Crews have already started prep work. Pipes […]
Surfside Beach says rumors, bad information led to stop-work order on pier
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Surfside Beach town official told News13 on Wednesday that a stop-work order issued involving the pier was issued due to rumors and bad information. There were two stop-work orders issued recently, one for the pier and one for the buildings connected to the pier Construction on the pier has […]
WECT
‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Several community members celebrated after a hearing to decide whether to remove Sheriff Jody Greene from office ended before the first witness took the stand when Greene unexpectedly resigned. “Columbus County needs change,” said one person as crowds spilled out of the courthouse. “This racial...
