Looking For College Education? Missouri Has 14 Schools Worth While
In my family, education was pretty important. You had to get good grades in school, and going to college was highly encouraged. I realize that college isn't for everyone, and you can find a fulfilling career without going to college, but for me, it was something that I always wanted to do, and get that experience.
At What Age Can A Child Be Left Home Alone In Missouri and Illinois?
Back in the 1980s, I became a latchkey kid in the fourth grade at nine years old and no one seemed to care or think it was odd. Today in Illinois that would be considered technically illegal. So how old do you have to be to stay home alone in Missouri and Illinois?
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
New Mule Grant Funds Financial Gap for Missouri Students
In an effort to ensure cost does not dampen a student’s ability to pursue their higher education goals, the University of Central Missouri announces the new Mule Grant program. An initiative just in time for students who are residents of the state of Missouri and plan to begin their...
Ashcroft proposes new rules on Missouri public library books
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a top Republican prospect for Missouri governor, wants to block public funding for library books that might appeal to the "prurient," or sexual, interests of minors.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Missouri, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says
Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
suntimesnews.com
Missouri reports more than 4,000 news COVID-19 cases
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 4,069 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Friday. That’s 91 more, or a 2.2 percent increase from the previous week’s 3,978 new cases of COVID 19. Locally:. There were fewer than 10 new...
kttn.com
Latest reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $10.4 billion Missouri received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $10.4 billion between April 2020 and June 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri
2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
Where and when to find frost flowers in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Frost flowers are unique natural phenomena that you can find in the forests of Missouri and sometimes in your backyard if you have the right plants — just don’t try to pick them, as they won’t last very long in the flower vase. Dot Soldavini, who lives in southwest Missouri, captured the […]
Judge Dismisses Effort To Halt Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
A federal judge on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis wrote that because the six states — Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and...
Fire forces Cooper Co. town to evacuate; St. Charles Co. sends help
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. — The town of Wooldridge, Missouri, has been evacuated as fires burned across the area. In Cooper County, the fire originated from a combine that caught fire as it was plowing a field, officials told KOMU. Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send...
KYTV
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
northwestmoinfo.com
Over 357,000 Missourians, Less than 6% of the Population, Have Gotten Bivalent Booster Shot
(MISSOURINET) – More than 357-thousand doses of the new COVID-19 booster shot have been administered in Missouri since early September. Lisa Cox with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says it’s called the bivalent booster, and it targets the original strain and the two main subvariants:
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 22 Locations in Missouri and Illinois
For many kids growing up Toys 'R' Us was part of being a kid and for some of us, it was part of being a really big kid as an adult. Five years after declaring bankruptcy, the iconic toy store with Geoffroy the giraffe mascot is back... sort of. Growing...
No matter who wins, the next Governor of Arkansas will make history
On Friday morning at 10 a.m., the Arkansas PBS debate series will feature the trio of candidates running to be the next Governor of Arkansas.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
