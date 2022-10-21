ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Missouri, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
'Roy Blunt Reservoir' Will Serve North Central Missouri's Water Needs, USDA Says

Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
Missouri reports more than 4,000 news COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 4,069 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Friday. That’s 91 more, or a 2.2 percent increase from the previous week’s 3,978 new cases of COVID 19. Locally:. There were fewer than 10 new...
Latest reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $10.4 billion Missouri received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $10.4 billion between April 2020 and June 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri

2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
Where and when to find frost flowers in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Frost flowers are unique natural phenomena that you can find in the forests of Missouri and sometimes in your backyard if you have the right plants — just don’t try to pick them, as they won’t last very long in the flower vase. Dot Soldavini, who lives in southwest Missouri, captured the […]
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
