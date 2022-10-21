ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick Country 96.5

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]

And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24.) The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
Quick Country 96.5

Unseen Leslie Jordan Interview Teases a New Country Music Project [Watch]

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan wasn't done with country music yet, and a new interview makes it clear country music hadn't had enough of him, either. Jordan — who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at age 67 — sat down CBS News' Anthony Mason two weeks ago in Nashville for a piece scheduled to air in November. However, the tragic news accelerated what might end up being his final television interview.
NASHVILLE, TN
Quick Country 96.5

Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

Actor and singer Leslie Jordan has died. The 67-year-old was killed on Monday morning (Oct. 24) when his car veered off the road and into a building in Hollywood. In breaking the news, TMZ source local law enforcement, who say they suspect that Jordan suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
Quick Country 96.5

Carrie Underwood Wouldn’t Take No for an Answer From Axl Rose

Carrie Underwood says her Stagecoach Festival collaboration with Guns N' Roses' frontman Axl Rose was "many years in the making." She was persistent, because she has always been a very big fan. "We had a couple of almost maybes," Underwood tells Rolling Stone. "But for (Stagecoach) ... I sent him...
Quick Country 96.5

Kane Brown Opens Up About Abuse He Endured From His Stepdad

It's hard to find a moment in which Kane Brown doesn't have a smile on his face. The fun-loving country singer can be seen living his best life on stages across the globe and goofing around with this daughters on social media. However, behind that smile is a past that Brown sums up as a "crazy."
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy