Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]
And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24.) The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
Chris Lane + Wife Lauren Share Their Youngest Son’s Name, and His Wild Birth Story [Pictures]
Chris Lane and his wife Lauren officially revealed their second son's name on Saturday (Oct. 22), after sharing the good news of his arrival last week. The youngest member of the country music family is named Baker Weston Lane. Lauren revealed the baby's name on social media, where she also...
Unseen Leslie Jordan Interview Teases a New Country Music Project [Watch]
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan wasn't done with country music yet, and a new interview makes it clear country music hadn't had enough of him, either. Jordan — who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at age 67 — sat down CBS News' Anthony Mason two weeks ago in Nashville for a piece scheduled to air in November. However, the tragic news accelerated what might end up being his final television interview.
Country Music Hall of Fame’s 2022 Medallion Ceremony Was a Study in Grace
Each of the three newest inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame gave the country music community a chance to dismiss him, but persevered. The two-and-a-half-hour long, Sunday night (Oct. 16) ceremony was a celebration of careers and country music. It was also an opportunity to reflect on the...
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
Actor and singer Leslie Jordan has died. The 67-year-old was killed on Monday morning (Oct. 24) when his car veered off the road and into a building in Hollywood. In breaking the news, TMZ source local law enforcement, who say they suspect that Jordan suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn ‘Created a Bond’ Over Zoom During the Pandemic: ‘He’s the Love of My Life’
Reba McEntire has been dating actor Rex Linn since 2020, but their love story didn't begin in the most traditional way. The two began their relationship in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in a recent interview with People, McEntire says that hurdle — being apart — only strengthened their connection.
A Look Back at Leslie Jordan’s Best Country Music Moments [Pictures]
The country music community is mourning the loss of charismatic actor, singer, performer and pop culture personality Leslie Jordan, who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. According to TMZ, the larger-than-life talent was killed after a suspected medical emergency caused his career to veer off the...
Scotty McCreery and His Wife Announce Birth of First Child in Sweet Photos
It has been a massive year for American Idol alum Scotty McCreery. He’s landed two… The post Scotty McCreery and His Wife Announce Birth of First Child in Sweet Photos appeared first on Outsider.
Florida Georgia Line Round Up Their ‘Greatest Hits’ + Three Unheard Songs For a New Package
Florida Georgia Line -- the currently-defunct superstar country duo consisting of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley -- are taking a walk down memory lane with a new Greatest Hits package. The track list contains 15 of the most memorable hits of their career, including fan favorites like "H.O.L.Y.," "Get Your Shine On," "Simple" and "Cruise."
Carrie Underwood Wouldn’t Take No for an Answer From Axl Rose
Carrie Underwood says her Stagecoach Festival collaboration with Guns N' Roses' frontman Axl Rose was "many years in the making." She was persistent, because she has always been a very big fan. "We had a couple of almost maybes," Underwood tells Rolling Stone. "But for (Stagecoach) ... I sent him...
Kane Brown Opens Up About Abuse He Endured From His Stepdad
It's hard to find a moment in which Kane Brown doesn't have a smile on his face. The fun-loving country singer can be seen living his best life on stages across the globe and goofing around with this daughters on social media. However, behind that smile is a past that Brown sums up as a "crazy."
Kenny Chesney’s Alma Mater Awards Him An Honorary Doctorate: ‘Felt So Great to Be Back’
Kenny Chesney can now add the title of "Doctor" -- well, "Honorary Doctor," at least -- to his resume. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from his alma mater, East Tennessee State University, in a special ceremony on Friday night (Oct. 21). Chesney was there in person...
