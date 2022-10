BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo football team rallied from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun Toledo, 34-27, in a battle of the Mid-American Conference's first place teams at UB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Bulls scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to win their fifth straight game and improve to a perfect 4-0 in the MAC.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO