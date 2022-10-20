Read full article on original website
Soccer Closes Regular Season at Furman Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's soccer team's spectacular season is on the line Sunday afternoon in the season finale at Furman. The Mocs need a tie or win to claim its first-ever Southern Conference title. GAME DAY INFORMATION. Mocs at Furman. Time: 2:00 p.m. Site: Greenville, S.C. The game...
Volleyball’s Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Loss at Furman
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team saw its five-match win streak snapped during a 3-0 (25-20, 27-25, 25-17) loss on the road at Furman on Saturday evening inside Alley Gym in Greenville, South Carolina. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 6-4 in SoCon play and 12-13 overall....
Gibbens, Young Advance to ITA Ohio Valley Regional Round of 16, Mocs Wrap up Fall Season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga Mocs women's tennis team saw the doubles tandem of Caroline Gibbens and Jessie Young advance to the main draw round of 16 during which highlighted a successful week at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Ohio Valley Regional held in Knoxville, Tenn., and hosted by the University of Tennessee.
RECAP: Men’s Golf Takes Lead into Final Round
RESULTS | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF. CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs are in first place after 36 holes at the Furman Intercollegiate. The group opened with 4-over 288 in the morning 18 before roaring into the lead by virtue of a 7-under 277 in the afternoon. "I'm proud of...
Volleyball Wins Fifth-Straight, Rallies to Defeat Wofford 3-2 on Friday
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team continues its historic road streak after rallying from a set down and fighting off a pair of match points to ultimately defeat Wofford in a five-set thriller, 3-2 (25-21, 20-25, 15-25, 25-17, 20-18), on Friday night at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C.
Soccer Drops Afternoon Match at Wofford
SPARTANBURG, S.C. --- The Chattanooga Mocs women's soccer team lost its first match in Southern Conference action Friday afternoon, falling 2-0 at Wofford. The Mocs move to 7-4-4 overall and 5-1-2 in league play. Wofford improves to 8-6-3 on the year and 3-3-2 against the SoCon. The Mocs created many...
PREVIEW: Men’s Golf Takes on Field at Furman
STATS/NOTES | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF. CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs men's golf team is coming off a win at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate. That was Sunday, now it's back to the tee on Saturday at Furman Intercollegiate. The Mocs take on the 15-team field at the Furman Golf Course.
