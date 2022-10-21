Read full article on original website
WIBW
JC man arrested after meth, marijuana found when suspicious vehicle stopped
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man was arrested after meth and marijuana were found when a suspicious vehicle was stopped in Morris County. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, a deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle near mile marker 139 on U.S. Highway 77.
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County Sheriff investigating shots fired incident in Fairbury
FAIRBURY, NE — Authorities in southeast Nebraska are seeking help from the public as they gather information after gunshots were heard in Fairbury over the weekend. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple 911 calls of gunshots heard near 6th and K Streets Saturday night. Deputies searched...
klkntv.com
Woman sentenced to federal prison for selling meth in Lincoln area
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman caught selling methamphetamine was sentenced Friday to almost 19 years in prison. Vanessa Lynn Ludeke, 33, will spend 18 years and nine months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
klkntv.com
Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe alcohol played a role in a Tuesday morning crash. They say a vehicle hit a home near South 56th and J Streets, just after 4 a.m. We’re told a woman and a dog were inside the vehicle while several people were at the home when this happened.
klkntv.com
Truck yanked ATM off of foundation at Lincoln bank, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local bank’s ATM was ripped off its foundation early Monday morning, Lincoln Police say. Around 4:00 a.m., officers were made aware of an ATM theft at Westgate Bank near 17th and South Streets. A caller told police that someone had used a truck...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD investigates the attempted stealing on ATM
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department received a call that people were trying to pull an ATM from its foundation. LPD said officers were sent to Westgate Bank, 2037 S 17th St., at 4:00 a.m. Monday morning for a reported ATM theft. The caller told officers they saw unknown people using a truck to try and pull the ATM from its foundation.
klkntv.com
Lincoln group calls city lawsuit an ‘ill-founded attempt’ to silence Native voices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local Native American group is in a legal battle against the City of Lincoln over controversial development plans. Indian Center Inc. had asked the Board of Zoning Appeals to pause the Wilderness Crossing development, which the city council approved in April. Last month, the...
News Channel Nebraska
Car-deer accident causes minor injuries, in southeastern Gage County
BEATRICE – It’s a frequent hazard for motorists. A one vehicle accident north of Barneston Thursday night involved a deer running onto the roadway. Gage County Sheriff’s deputies say a 2007 Honda Accord driven by 29-year-old Ashley Hinz, of Barneston was westbound on Spruce Road north of the village at around 9:30 p.m. when a deer ran onto the roadway in front of the vehicle.
WIBW
Manhattan teen arrested after student punched in the face, tackled
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after she allegedly punched another student in the face and tackled her at school. The Riley Co. Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Friday, Oct. 21, officials were called to Manhattan High School with reports of a fight. When officials...
Family violence leads to 16 arrests in Shawnee Co.
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – More than a dozen arrests were made by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week. On Oct. 19 the SNSO’s Fugitive Warrant Unit and Civil Process Unit took part in the 19th annual Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep, according to SNSO Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian. This event […]
News Channel Nebraska
Hallam VFD answers mutual aid call, then their own blaze
HALLAM - Scorched ground remains Monday, following two major fires in Gage and Lancaster Counties Sunday. The day began for Hallam volunteer firefighters with a mutual aid call to a fire east of Cortland in Gage County. That was followed quickly by a fire that would cross directly into Hallam’s district, from northwest Gage County into Lancaster County. It would turn out to be the worst fire Hallam Fire Chief Ryan Skillett can remember since he’s been with the department.
KVOE
Multi-agency law enforcement effort leads to ‘multiple’ arrests
Several area law enforcement agencies have been involved in a coordinated effort to target “major criminals.”. As was the case several months ago, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office and Junction City Police Department spearheaded an operation that also included the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Council Grove Police Department, several other city and county law enforcement agencies, the Drug Enforcement Agency and Department of Homeland Security.
Thief used stolen ID to 'buy' $80,000 pickup from Kan. dealer
A Salina auto dealership is out an $80,000 pickup after someone arranged online to purchase and ship the vehicle using a stolen ID. On Sept. 29, someone pretending to be Howard Dunbar contacted Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street in Salina, about purchasing a 2021 Ford F150 pickup valued at $80,000, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
UPDATE: SW Lancaster County fire 'under control' but avoid area
Due to a fire threat in Lancaster County, evacuations are in order for Southwest Lancaster County. More details to come.
News Channel Nebraska
Man from Lincoln sentenced to over 20 years of prison time
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Omaha federal court sentenced a Lincoln man to 26 years in prison for firearm charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 35-year-old Blake Ruel, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 322 months' imprisonment on Friday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Ruel will serve an eight-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Lancaster County wildfires contained, public told to avoid area
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two wildfires that spread in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening are contained, and emergency crews are assessing the damage. Lancaster County Emergency Management said the wildfires in Lancaster County were contained around 9 p.m. to an area of about six square miles including the Olive Creek State Recreation Area.
klkntv.com
Crete firefighter burned on 20% of his body in Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A firefighter who helped battle the blazes in Lancaster County on Sunday has burns on 20% of his body, officials said. Crete Firefighter Brad Elder will need to stay in St. Elizabeth Hospital’s burn unit for at least a week, Fire Chief Tod Allen said.
klin.com
UPDATE: Evacuations Ordered in SW Lincoln and Lancaster County Due to Vegetation Fire
Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency: -EMERGENCY MESSAGE If you are between 54th and 38th Firth to Olive Creek, please Evacuate now to the north and east. Nebraska State Patrol: Troopers are assisting emergency management with evacuations of some areas in southern Lancaster County and northern Gage County due to a large fire.
1350kman.com
Ogden woman jailed after shooting husband in head
An Ogden woman is jailed after she reportedly shot her husband in the head Friday night. Riley County Police say 76-year-old Bernice Farmer was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. Police received a call shortly after 9 p.m. Friday with Farmer stating she had shot her husband. The 75-year-old...
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 21
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Akers, Lauren Kay; 23; Olmitz. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Copus,...
