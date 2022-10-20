Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Brainlab Teams with German Society for Orthopedics and Orthopedic Surgery
Brainlab, a digital medical technology company, and the German Society for Orthopedics and Orthopedic Surgery (DGOOC) will work together in the field of data privacy-compliant registry solutions. Through a partnership between Mint Medical GmbH, a Brainlab company, and the newly founded RSG Register Solutions gGmbH (RSG), a non-profit subsidiary of the DGOOC, Brainlab and DGOOC will have the opportunity to combine their expertise. Mint Medical is specialized in the computer-aided analysis of radiological and clinical data and is driven to learn from medical interventions while honoring a commitment to protecting patient identity.
Medtronic to Split Patient Monitoring, Respiratory Interventions Businesses
Medtronic today announced its intention to pursue a separation of the company's combined Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses ("NewCo"), which are part of the company's Medical Surgical Portfolio. The company said the separation will enable greater investment focus in the areas of highest strategic priority across the company, and...
Scientists Manufacture ‘Living Blood Vessel’
An international consortium of researchers led by the University of Sydney, has developed technology to enable the manufacturing of materials that mimic the structure of living blood vessels, with significant implications for the future of surgery. Preclinical testing found that following transplantation of the manufactured blood vessel into mice, the...
Baxter Warns WatchCare Can Cause RF Interference with Other Devices
Baxter International has issued an Urgent Medical Device Correction for the WatchCare Incontinence Management System due to potential for radio frequency (RF) interference with other medical devices. The WatchCare system is designed to discreetly alert the caregiver of an incontinence event. Although the WatchCare system has been developed to comply with the most recent RF standards, it radiates RF that might affect other devices in the vicinity, including devices on both patients and staff members. This RF interference could result in erroneous readings or additional malfunctions of these other devices and could therefore result in inappropriate medical intervention. Depending on the intended use of the device that malfunctions, there may be different hazardous situations that could occur. This product is manufactured by Hillrom, which was acquired by Baxter in late 2021.
