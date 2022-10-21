Read full article on original website
Congratulations to these 2022 Pacific Crest Trail Thru-Hikers: Part 8
From the moment Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) thru-hikers take their first steps on trail, they are already dreaming about that victorious moment at the Northern Terminus in Canada (or however far they can get along the trail this season due to the fires). Every day, they wake up and tick off miles towards their final destination. It’s a challenging adventure that requires hikers to push through adversity and remain resilient when times are tough. It’s a freeing experience where hikers immerse themselves in a world that is drastically different from the “norm” and brings out a unique happiness that only a life in the woods can.
Days 172-173 New Hampshire: The Kinsmans
We got an early shuttle out of Hiker’s Welcome. Plan A was to go over the Kinsmans (South and North) to the shelter just on the other side- an 11 mile day. Plan B was to stop at the shelter before the Kinsmans, an 8 mile day, and go over them the next day (another 8 miles.) I really wanted to do Plan A, but I was also ready to practice our Whites method- to go slow and take what the mountains gave us so we didn’t burn out.
CDT Day 108: Mexico or Bust
The warmest morning I have had on trail in…months. Maybe the entire trail actually. Of course it would finally warm up at the very end. The sunrise is beautiful. I start hiking and do some bushwacking through the cactus until I end up on a dirt road. Did I...
Let the Gear Reviews Begin!! – My Backpack for the Long Trail!!
When choosing the right backpack I highly recommend a proper pack fitting at a reputable outdoor store. I have a chronic back issue with permanent disc damage to L3,L4 and L5. So the right pack is key!! I got mine done at Breathe Outdoors in Edmonton. I tried on numerous packs!! A proper pack fitting weights a pack while checking things like shoulder gaps, lower back, where it rests on the hips, and more!! Something important to note on pack fittings…..I am over 5’7 so not a little girl so I assumed all these years I was a medium in packs. And that was what I had been wearing. But to my surprise…due to my torso length….I am actually an extra small. This makes a HUGE difference as to the pressure it puts on your lower back and where it sits on your hip bones. I had been using a pack too long for years with alot of discomfort!! And just accepting that was part of backpacking!
