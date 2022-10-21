When choosing the right backpack I highly recommend a proper pack fitting at a reputable outdoor store. I have a chronic back issue with permanent disc damage to L3,L4 and L5. So the right pack is key!! I got mine done at Breathe Outdoors in Edmonton. I tried on numerous packs!! A proper pack fitting weights a pack while checking things like shoulder gaps, lower back, where it rests on the hips, and more!! Something important to note on pack fittings…..I am over 5’7 so not a little girl so I assumed all these years I was a medium in packs. And that was what I had been wearing. But to my surprise…due to my torso length….I am actually an extra small. This makes a HUGE difference as to the pressure it puts on your lower back and where it sits on your hip bones. I had been using a pack too long for years with alot of discomfort!! And just accepting that was part of backpacking!

