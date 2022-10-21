After years of waiting for the former third overall pick Brendan Rodgers to become an established big leaguer, Colorado Rockies fans finally saw a glimpse of his potential in 2021 and were eager to see him reach the next level in 2022. However, it’s safe to say that the 2022 season could not have gotten off to a worse start at the plate for Rodgers. Over his first 21 games, Rodgers slashed a horrific .165/.221/.241 resulting in a comically low 15 wRC+.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO