Top Speed
This $100,000 2JZ-Swapped Nissan 300ZX Has Wing for Days
Launched in 1983, the Nissan 300ZX spanned two different generations - one from 1983 to 1989, and the other one from 1989 to 2000. The second generation was offered with a V-6 engine that delivered 222 horsepower in standard form or 300 horsepower in twin-turbocharged form. This particular Nissan 300ZX – owned by a guy named Carlos – is a 1990 model with a Toyota 2JZ engine instead of the standard V-6. Of course, seeing a 300ZX with a 2JZ engine is not a first, but this unit also features a pretty cool body kit and a huge rear wing that makes it even more unique.
Top Speed
2022 Honda Pilot: Performance, Price, and Photos
The Pilot has been a mainstay of Honda’s lineup since 2003, and the three-row SUV has proven a sales success with over 2.3 million sold in the U.S since its debut. The 2022 Pilot serves as the final production year for the third generation of the model, but Honda has infused the final iteration with updates ahead of the fourth-gen, 2023 iteration. With two new trims and more standard features, Honda has kept the Pilot relevant in the ultra-competitive midsize SUV segment.
Top Speed
The Best Toyota Sports Cars Ever Made
Toyota is associated chiefly with boring hatchbacks like the Yaris and Corolla, or hybrids like the Prius. But, besides the mundane commuter car business that brings in the money, you will find a rich history of motorsports and performance-oriented Toyota race cars. So, let's take a look at the list of 10 of the Best Toyota Sports cars made to this day.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Looks Menacing in Its Stealthy Avatar
The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is a fan favorite around the globe, and this popularity often results in some tasteful custom projects. We have covered plenty of them here, but since we can’t stop doing it, here’s another custom Fat Boy you ought to see. This one comes from UK’s Laguna Motorcycles - makers of this funky Minion edition Harley - and it looks menacing in its stealthy expression.
Top Speed
Manhart Adds More Power And Menacing Looks To The 2023 BMW M2
The 2023 BMW M2 was unveiled a couple of weeks ago, and though it is no doubt a driver's car, its squared-off, front-end styling has proven to be quite a controversial talking point - even if it doesn't look as shocking as the M3 and M4. If you're not a fan of its looks, there are two routes you can choose. Either head towards BMW themselves and opt for their M Performance Parts, or go aftermarket altogether with Manhart's package for the M2.
Top Speed
The QJ Motor SRV550 ST Can End the Honda Rebel 500's Dominance
QJ Motor is slowly but steadily expanding its foothold in the European and British markets to take on leading motorcycle makers. The Chinese-owned company already launched the SRK700 naked to take on the Yamaha MT-07, and now, it’s all set to take on the Honda Rebel 500 with the new SRV550 ST cruiser motorcycle. Judging from the SRK700's credentials, we’d say the Rebel 500 should watch out.
Top Speed
2023 Suzuki Hayabusa: Performance, Price, and Photos
Torque: 111 LB-FT Driveline: Chain drive. The electronic fandanglery on the Hayabusa dives deep into the engine control area via Suzuki's Intelligent Ride System that bundles all the fandanglery together under one banner. It starts out with a new ride-by-wire throttle control that conveys rider demand to the brain box. From there, the signal is modified by a number of variables and handful of on-board sub-systems.
Top Speed
Shocking Rendering Exposes What the Plymouth GTX Would Look Like Today
It has been decades since the last Plymouth-branded vehicle rolled off the showroom floor, the brand fading into semi-anonymity among non-car enthusiasts. With Dodge coming into its own as a serious powerhouse after Plymouth’s demise, the Mopar brand built on their bad boy reputation and pushed some of the most insane production vehicles of any manufacturer. With cars like the Hellcat Charger and Challenger, Dodge has cemented a place in pop culture, even among people who know nothing about cars. But with the death of the Challenger looming overhead, it might be time for an icon of the '60s and '70s to return and reclaim its rightful place in the sports car world.
Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look at the Mercedes-AMG GT53 PHEV
Launched in 2015, the Mercedes-AMG GT has been the subject of a lot of special editions, all of which enjoyed huge success. The sports car is about to enter its second generation, and it will come with many changes. It will only be offered as a coupe – the Roadster will be replaced by the new SL – and alongside traditional engines, the next AMG GT will also be offered has a plug-in hybrid. Our spy photographers have caught the next AMG GT testing many times before, including the more powerful, plug-in hybrid AMG GT 63 S E Performance. Ever since then, we knew that Mercedes will also offer a model placed under it, and today this model was caught testing around the streets of Germany.
Top Speed
Top 10 Greatest British Motorcycles in History
For 70 years, the British motorcycle industry led the world in terms of innovation, design, and manufacture of motorcycles, with literally hundreds of manufacturers turning out millions of motorcycles that were ridden all over the world. Some companies lasted only a few years but others were in business from the beginning in the early 1900s to the sad end of the industry in the early 1970s. Many of the motorcycle models sold well, but hardly merit inclusion in this list. However, many others would become iconic, defining motorcycling in general and having an influence way beyond their production life. In reality, this list needs to be about 100 bikes long, but in the interests of brevity, we’ve singled out 10 designs that have stood the test of time.
Top Speed
2,370 Horsepower of German Muscle Battle on the Drag Strip
Drag racing only tells you so much about a car’s performance credentials, but they are still fun to watch, especially when serious power is at play. A recent example is a video from YouTube channel Officially Gassed, which has gathered three German rivals – a Mercedes AMG E63S, Audi RS7, and BMW M5 Competition – on a drag strip where they can stretch their legs to the max. Needless to say, the three German car manufacturers have been at each other’s throats for decades, and it’s always interesting to see who comes out on top, especially when these three make a combined 2,370 horsepower while cocooning passengers in traditional German luxury.
Top Speed
This Innocent-looking Vauxhall Corsa B Is the Definition of a Sleeper
Vauxhall, or Opel as it is known across most regions, is hardly a brand you associate with performance or a strong road presence. Sure, the Vauxhall Omega was the basis for the Lotus Carlton, which at one point was banned from being sold in the UK for being capable of outrunning the police, but otherwise the manufacturer produces mostly bland and unremarkable vehicles. The Vauxhall Corsa certainly fits the definition, but not all is what it seems. Adam Smith's YouTube channel has featured what is the absolute definition of a sleeper, a Corsa “granny mobile” with an exotic drivetrain allowing it to give Lancer EVOs and WRX STIs a run for their money.
Top Speed
This Maserati MC12 Versione Corsa Is For Sale With A Near-750 Horsepower V-12
Homologation cars are some of the coolest, most capable, and most fun road cars ever made. There were dozens of them in the 1980s and 1990s, but the movement slowed down in the 2000s and has come to a near stop. The one exception is the Toyota GR Yaris. However, since Maserati was owned by Ferrari in the mid-2000s, they had a flourishing motorsport department focusing on the GT1 series, even taking the championship in that series in 2005. To compete in the series, manufacturers were required to produce road-going versions of models entered in the championship, leading to the debut of the street-legal MC12. Maserati later developed the MC12 Versione Corsa, a more hardcore version. Now, one of them is up for auction at DuPont Registry.
Top Speed
Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options
The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
Top Speed
2023 Ford Bronco Raptor: Performance, Price, and Photos
When the renewed Ford Bronco broke cover last year, it shook up the off-roader SUV segment, which Jeep has dominated for over two decades. With top-rated hardware and beefy looks, the new Bronco was a beast of a machine through and through. It was an all-new rig designed to take on the Wrangler head-on. Available in several flavors including a more consumer-friendly Bronco Sport, Ford offered a more off-road-oriented Sasquatch package for those folks wanting to venture far off the beaten track.
Top Speed
The Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Is Selling to Rich Americans like Hotcakes
The Rolls-Royce Spectre is the brand's first-ever electric luxury car, coming more than 120 years after Charles Rolls conceived the idea of an electric Rolls-Royce. Amid the quantum leap from the brand's traditional V-12 power to electric propulsion and amid buyer's amid desires for SUVs, the two-door, four-seater Spectre is selling surprisingly well in America.
Top Speed
Akira Nakai's Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Targa Is A Must Have
Akira Nakai may not sound familiar to you, but Porsche tuning company RWB is more likely to ring a bell. Akira Nakai is the founder of RWB, which specializes in the design and installation of custom wide-body kits for classic Porsche models. The company has created many cool cars, like the Porsche 911 RWB Pandora One and the 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera, but, the first modified Porsche 911 Targa is this specific unit listed for sale by BringATrailer. It was built in 2014 for a client in Los Angeles, and with only four days left on the auction block, the current bid is $109,640.
Top Speed
Top 10 Dual Sport Bike Manufacturers
You wouldn’t go to Harley in search of a top sport bike for the track. Just like you wouldn’t turn to Ducati for a full-dresser touring bike. When it comes to buying a bike, you go to the manufacturer that’s known for producing top-performing bikes for the style you want to do. Dual sport motorcycles are a unique category, though. These bikes must go from the road to the dirt seamlessly without sacrificing performance or reliability. These manufacturers understand this. With each having a history of quality production, turn to these ten manufacturers for your next dual sport motorcycle.
Top Speed
The Hyundai Grandeur Is the Ultimative Genesis the US Won't See
Hyundai has released the first images of the new generation Grandeur. If you've never heard of the nameplate, there's good reason. In North America, the model was sold under the name Azera until 2017, but the Korean manufacturer decided to stop offering the model due to little demand and to fully focus on its new luxury brand, Genesis, instead. But the new-look Grandeur/Azera will have many longing for the model's return to the U.S. market.
Top Speed
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Follows the Panigale’s Footsteps for 2023
For its fifth world premiere of upcoming models, Ducati has taken the wraps off the 2023 Streetfighter V4 lineup. It follows the 2022 Panigale’s footsteps and features notable updates. Just like the Panigale lineup, the Bologna brand has also introduced the Streetfighter V4 SP2, its new flagship naked. 2023...
