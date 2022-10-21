Clearing skies and a slow warming trend is what we will look for as the rain chances have diminished for the area and will not return until Friday with the approach of the next system. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and windy weather with a high around 70 degrees. Those winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 and diminish late. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low around 48 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast and light at 5 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO