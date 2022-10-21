ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker has great response to Bruce Bochy hire

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros, but concluded the thought perfectly.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Bob Melvin explains decision not to pitch Josh Hader vs. Bryce Harper during NLCS Game 5

The Philadelphia Phillies shut the door on the San Diego Padres in the 2022 NLCS in just five games, using a comeback win in Game 5 to secure the series victory. The decisive moment of the game came via a Bryce Harper home run, as the Phillies star gave them a late 4-3 lead which they did not relinquish. After the game, Padres manager Bob Melvin explained his decision-making in not turning to Josh Hader to face Harper.
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLB fans blasted the Padres after Trent Grisham bizarrely bunted in the ninth inning

With the San Diego Padres season on the line, Trent Grisham laid down a sacrifice bunt. On Sunday, the Padres were down to their final two outs against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the NLCS. In the eighth inning, Bryce Harper crushed a two-run home run to give the Phillies the 4-3 lead headed into the final three outs of the Padres season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Camden Chat

Sunday MLB postseason thread

It’s been a wild MLB postseason so far. But depending on how today’s games play out, we might be in for a four-day hiatus from baseball before the World Series begins on Friday. Both League Championship Series could end today, with the Phillies and Astros each one win away from advancing to the Fall Classic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Phillies hit 4 homers, rally past Padres 10-6, lead NLCS 3-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice, Kyle Schwarber hit a solo shot into shrubbery and Bryce Harper doubled to put the Philadelphia Phillies ahead for good in a wild 10-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night for a 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Yankees should have 2 people on the hot seat

The New York Yankees haven’t made it to the World Series in over a decade, and that streak looks to extend beyond the 2022 season, having fallen three games behind the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a plethora of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles to keep entire coaching staff in place for 2023 season, add Cody Asche as offensive strategy coach

After the Orioles’ first winning season since 2016, they are keeping their entire coaching staff in place for 2023 and making an addition to the major league brass, as former upper-level minor league hitting coordinator Cody Asche will be an offensive strategy coach, a source told The Baltimore Sun. The Sun reported in April that manager Brandon Hyde is under contract through at least the 2023 ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Reports: Marlins decide on three finalists for manager opening

The Miami Marlins have decided on Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Skip Schumaker as finalists for their managerial vacancy, according to multiple reports Sunday. Espada is the bench coach of the Houston Astros, who are playing in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. The 47-year-old Espada...
MIAMI, FL
Camden Chat

Monday Bird Droppings: Barreling toward the World Series and the offseason

After a weekend of wild baseball, the World Series looms. The 6th seed, 87-win Phillies stunned their way to a WS berth, outlasting the Mets (101 wins), Braves (101 wins), and now Padres (89 wins). There was a lot of hand-wringing over the state of the playoffs when the Dodgers and Braves were eliminated and even more last night post-Phillies win, but as far as I’m concerned that’s what the playoffs are all about.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins’ managerial finalist includes Rays Matt Quatraro, Astros Joe Espada, Cardinals Skip Schumaker

The Marlins are continuing to narrow the field in their search for manager Don Mattingly’s successor and have deemed a handful of names to be finalists in their search. Per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro and Astros bench coach Joe Espada are among a “small field” of finalists in Miami. Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker to the list of finalists.
MIAMI, FL
theScore

Jeremy Pena wins ALCS MVP

Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena was named the Most Valuable Player of the American League Championship Series after his team defeated the New York Yankees on Sunday. Pena went 6-for-17 with two homers and four RBIs across the four-game series, including a three-run homer in Sunday's deciding contest. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Zach Britton is a Blue Jays’ prospect to keep an eye on, plus more prospect news!

When I say the name “Zach Britton”, you may be thinking of the Yankees closer. I’m here to tell you otherwise that the Jays’ prospect, Zach Britton, is the real deal. Selected in the fifth round (and last round) of the 2020 draft, Britton has quietly become the best catching prospect in the Jays organization (if you consider Moreno graduated). Not just that, but he also played significant time in both of the corner outfields.
Camden Chat

Sunday Bird Droppings: Thinking about the Orioles offseason landscape, again

Today could end up being the last day of the year that has multiple MLB games being played. The baseball-less winter will be upon us this week one way or another, but it’ll arrive that much sooner if the Astros sweep the Yankees today to finish up the ALCS. The Yankees being swept out of the postseason while having done stuff like whine about the roof being open in Houston is an outcome that will please a lot of Orioles fans, including this one.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy