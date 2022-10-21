Today could end up being the last day of the year that has multiple MLB games being played. The baseball-less winter will be upon us this week one way or another, but it’ll arrive that much sooner if the Astros sweep the Yankees today to finish up the ALCS. The Yankees being swept out of the postseason while having done stuff like whine about the roof being open in Houston is an outcome that will please a lot of Orioles fans, including this one.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO