Related
musictimes.com

AJ of Backstreet Boys Okay? Singer Lost Massive Weight in Just a Few Months

AJ McLean, a member of the Backstreet Boys, has embarked on a fitness quest and lost an astounding 27 pounds in eight months. While a weight drop like that in a span of few months can spark worries, it seems to be the healthier path for the singer. Approximately two...
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Songs Hinting At Her Past and Present Feuds Revealed

Taylor Swift's highly anticipated tenth studio album, "Midnights," was ultimately released on October 21. She then released a "3am" version of "Midnights" with extra tunes. The total number of tracks on the album, including the deluxe edition, is 20. The album was released following weeks of promotion in which she...
musictimes.com

Nicki Minaj Album Release Date: Here's Everything We Know So Far

Nicki Minaj is due to release her highly-awaited sometime this year. In her recent Instagram Live, she revealed that the date for NM5, the currently untitled fifth Nicki Minaj album, already has its release date. Since she released "Do We Have A Problem" with Lil Baby earlier this year, Barbz...
musictimes.com

Austin Butler Says THIS Elvis Presley Song Damaged His Voice

Austin Butler has been earning recognition for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the "Elvis" movie. Baz Luhrmann formally offered the musical drama film, "Elvis," featuring the former Disney Channel and Nickelodeon star. Aside from his near-perfect visuals to bring back Presley through the film, Butler also received praise for singing the King of Rock and Roll's songs in the movie.
musictimes.com

Liam Gallagher Reveals Secret in Successful Music Career Despite 'Limited' Abilities

Liam Gallagher shared his secret on how he became an effective frontman despite having limited capabilities. Before Gallagher went solo, he first debuted as the lead vocalist of Oasis in 1991. He then left the band in 2009 and fronted Beady Eye for five years. Although he has a fruitful career as a soloist, Gallagher most notably became a legendary frontman of the aforesaid rock bands.
musictimes.com

Lil Baby Achieves Career-Defining Milestone After 'It's Only Me' Chart Debut

Lil Baby has finally come through! His newest album, "It's Only Me," has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The new achievement is a career-defining first for the Atlanta-born rapper, as this is his biggest No. 1 debut ever in his discography. According to Billboard, the...

