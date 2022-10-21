CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men's rowing team placed eighth in the men's championship fours at the Head of the Charles to open the fall season. The Beavers improved one spot on their finish from 2021 and placed seventh among collegiate boats in the 17-team field. OSU placed within 45 seconds of the winner Peloton 'A' and just 16 seconds behind the best college boat.

