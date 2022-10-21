Read full article on original website
Alex Austin, Damien Martinez Recognized By Pac-12
SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State defensive back Alex Austin and running back Damien Martinez have received weekly Pac-12 Conference honors on Monday. Austin the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week and Martinez has been named the Freshman of the Week. The honor is the first for both. Austin becomes...
Beavers Place 8th at Head of the Charles
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men's rowing team placed eighth in the men's championship fours at the Head of the Charles to open the fall season. The Beavers improved one spot on their finish from 2021 and placed seventh among collegiate boats in the 17-team field. OSU placed within 45 seconds of the winner Peloton 'A' and just 16 seconds behind the best college boat.
Martinez Leads Beavs to Bowl Eligibility, Win over Colorado
CORVALLIS, Ore. – It took just eight games, but the Oregon State football team is bowl eligible. Damien Martinez's career day of 178 rushing yards and three trips to the endzone helped the Beavers (6-2, 4-2 Pac-12) over Colorado by a 42-9 score on Saturday night in Reser Stadium. Oregon State used scoring spurts of 14 and 21 points, respectively, to pull away from Colorado (1-6, 1-3 Pac-12) in the win.
Gomez, Ly, Webster Lead Beavers At Stanford Intercollegiate
STANFORD, Calif. – Chayse Gomez, Kyra Ly and Kelsey Webster all carded a 1-over 72 to lead the Oregon State women's golf team in the second round of the Stanford Intercollegiate on Saturday. The Beavers remained in a tie for ninth place with a 285-292--577 at the par-71, 6,269-yard...
Carey Named To 2022 U.S. Women’s World Team Roster
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State gymnastics sophomore Jade Carey will compete at the World Gymnastics Championships for the second time in her career, having been named to the U.S. roster after two days of competition in Katy, Texas. Carey was one of three collegiate gymnasts named to the six-member...
