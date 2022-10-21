Read full article on original website
Boy George Says Kim Kardashian Should BE Terrified of Kanye West
Boy George has criticized Kim Kardashian for failing to criticize her ex-husband Kanye West for his antisemitic remarks. West, 45, has been unanimously denounced for spreading a variety of hateful sentiments on the Jewish community, including a tweet that proclaimed "death con 3 on Jewish people." His outspoken beliefs have...
Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Songs Hinting At Her Past and Present Feuds Revealed
Taylor Swift's highly anticipated tenth studio album, "Midnights," was ultimately released on October 21. She then released a "3am" version of "Midnights" with extra tunes. The total number of tracks on the album, including the deluxe edition, is 20. The album was released following weeks of promotion in which she...
Taylor Swift Reveals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' Secret in 'You're on Your Own, Kid'?
Fans of Taylor Swift believe she disclosed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' fourth child in a stanza of her song "You're On Your Own, Kid." Twitter users got into a frenzy over the possibility that the 32-year-old pop diva had revealed the unborn child's name prior to his or her arrival in February or March 2023.
Jimmy Carr Destroys Art may be the stupidest take on ‘cancel culture’ yet
Jimmy Carr knows a thing or two about controversy. Think of the time, earlier this year, when a chronically ill-judged Holocaust joke about the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller community saw him showered with condemnation. Or when he joked about Reeva Steenkamp’s murder at the 2014 Q Awards. Or his infamous tax avoidance scandal. All this might make him seem like an apt choice to host Channel 4’s new programme, Jimmy Carr Destroys Art. But is he? The TV special, airing tonight, sees the lewd-lipped comedian debate the moral merits of selected artworks created by “problematic artists”. Under the spotlight: Adolf Hitler. Convicted paedophile...
Kanye West assails Jews, abortion in new interview with Lex Fridman
In a two-hour podcast interview with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, West continued his run of hateful, antisemitic remarks.
Liam Gallagher Reveals Secret in Successful Music Career Despite 'Limited' Abilities
Liam Gallagher shared his secret on how he became an effective frontman despite having limited capabilities. Before Gallagher went solo, he first debuted as the lead vocalist of Oasis in 1991. He then left the band in 2009 and fronted Beady Eye for five years. Although he has a fruitful career as a soloist, Gallagher most notably became a legendary frontman of the aforesaid rock bands.
Taylor Swift Fans Think THIS Emotional Song In New Album Is About A Secret Miscarriage
Taylor Swift's current album, "Midnights," is already out and fans have various opinions about what or who the songs are about. Fans claim that one song is about a miscarriage. An extra track on the freshly released album's "3am" version portrays a devastating loss, but it does not explain what...
Cardi B 'Disappointed' At Madonna For This Comment: 'It's About The Tone!'
As Madonna celebrated the 30th anniversary of her controversial book entitled "S.E.X.," the superstar shared an Instagram Story talking about the struggles she had to face during the early stages of her career. "I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an...
AJ of Backstreet Boys Okay? Singer Lost Massive Weight in Just a Few Months
AJ McLean, a member of the Backstreet Boys, has embarked on a fitness quest and lost an astounding 27 pounds in eight months. While a weight drop like that in a span of few months can spark worries, it seems to be the healthier path for the singer. Approximately two...
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn Married? New 'Midnights' Lyrics Suggests Otherwise
Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn married? Well, according to Deuxmoi, they were. The rumors came after Swifties pointed out the perceived meaning of the newly-released album, "Midnights'" first track, "Lavender Haze." In a conversation that Deuxmoi, a well-known Hollywood insider, posted on Twitter, it says that his source has...
The First Day of the 'When We Were Young' Festival May Have Been Canceled, But Hayley Williams is Keeping Spirits High! Here are the Inspiring W
The first day of the When We Were Young Festival was canceled, but this is not knocking down. Pop-punk fans around the world have been counting down the days until the When We Were Young Festival. One of the most notable performers at this festival is the ever iconic Paramore. As the band prepares to leap into their next musical era, fans made their way down to the event to be sure they were ready for the begining of this launch. However, no launching happened.
Zuri Craig Dead at 44: What Was 'America's Got Talent' Star's Cause of Death?
Zuri Craig, who made it to the "America's Got Talent" finals in 2015, has died. He was 44. Craig's family confirmed the crooner's passing in a post on Instagram. The bereaved loved ones shared a poster where they shared their heartbreaks with everyone. "It is with profound sadness that we...
Nicki Minaj Album Release Date: Here's Everything We Know So Far
Nicki Minaj is due to release her highly-awaited sometime this year. In her recent Instagram Live, she revealed that the date for NM5, the currently untitled fifth Nicki Minaj album, already has its release date. Since she released "Do We Have A Problem" with Lil Baby earlier this year, Barbz...
Lucy, Joanna Simon Death: Sister Carly Lost All Sisters From Cancer In Three Days
Carly Simon had to face a heartbreaking week after losing two of her sisters in the span of three days. The GRAMMY Hall of Famer had to endure patience and endurance following the death of her two sisters - Lucy and Joanna. (via Variety) Carly was the third of four...
