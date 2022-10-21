ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

realitytitbit.com

What is Chase Chrisley's net worth as he proposes to Emmy with 3.5-carat ring?

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders are finally engaged! The reality star proposed with a 3.5-carat ring, but what’s his net worth?. On October 21 the pair announced that they are engaged. Emmy also showed off the incredible diamond that Chase gave her. The two have been in a relationship...
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance fans think Kimberly should 'walk away' from Usman

90-Day Fiance: Happily Ever After stars Usman and Kimberly’s relationship has been filled with many ups and downs. But fans now want Kimberly to ‘walk away’ from Usman as season seven’s new episode airs. Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and Kimberly Menzies became fan favorites during their 90...
Variety

Jane’s Addiction Cancel String of Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due to Perry Farrell Injury

Jane’s Addiction has pulled out of five shows they were scheduled to play on the “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins due to frontman Perry Farrell’s unspecified injury. In a statement uploaded by the band on social media, Farrell explained he had sustained an injury “that resulted in my inability to perform” after their Madison Square Garden gig on Oct. 19. “I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders,” the vocalist wrote. “Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well...
PITTSBURGH, PA
realitytitbit.com

Is Kate Adie married and did she have kids? Career saw her travel the world

Many people will recognize Kate Adie from her many years as a TV news correspondent. She’s now 77 years old but was a familiar face to viewers during her younger years. While Kate’s career is something many people know of, less is heard when it comes to her personal life including whether she’s married or had children.
realitytitbit.com

America's Got Talent fans pay tribute to Zuri Craig - 'Fly high' and 'RIP'

America’s Got Talent standout star and Tyler Perry collaborator Zuri Craig sadly passed away in October 2022. His family took to Instagram to share the news of Zuri’s passing on October 23. Zuri was one half of the CraigLewis Band and many AGT fans will remember his audition alongside Jeffrey Lewis.
GEORGIA STATE
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany's son Daniel calls out mom and fans are here for it

90 Day Fiance: The Single’s Life’s new episode saw cast member Tiffany Franco’s son, Daniel, calling out his mother for her decisions relating to her love life. Every 90-Day Fiance fan knows that Tiffany has been through a lot. The mother of two was with her ex-husband, Ronald Smith, for six long years. The former couple’s relationship was a tumultuous one.

