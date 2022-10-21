Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
Renderings Reveal Quorum by Convene at 1221 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown, Manhattan
This winter, Convene will open a new 40,000-square-foot meeting and events space at 1221 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown, Manhattan. Located on the building’s second floor, the space will debut as Quorum by Convene and feature a capacity of 630 guests. Convene currently has a network of 23...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 540 Waverly Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 540 Waverly Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Kutnicki Bernstein Architects, the structure yields 135 residences and 52 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 41 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $41,315 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
WSFSSH at West 108th Street Supportive Housing Complex Debuts on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
Developers and local officials recently celebrated the completion of WSFSSH at West 108th Street, a new supportive housing complex on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The project comprises two buildings at 143-159 West 108th Street and 103 West 108th Street and was developed by the West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing, a non-profit organization that helps sponsor and program new affordable housing properties in the five boroughs.
New York YIMBY
1841 Broadway’s Façade Takes Shape on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
Façade work is continuing on 1841 Broadway, a 25-story residential tower on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by INC Architecture & Design with SLCE Architects as the architect of record and developed by Global Holdings Management Group, the 281-foot-tall, 180,813-square-foot structure will yield 173 market-rate and affordable housing units, and 11,741 square feet of retail space on the first two levels. Pavarini McGovern is the general contractor and DeSimone Consulting Engineers is the façade consultant for the property, which is located at the corner of Broadway and West 60th Street, just north of Columbus Circle and the southwest corner of Central Park.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 420 East 75th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Permits have been filed to expand a two-story commercial structure into a seven-story residential building at 420 East 75th Street on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Located between York Avenue and First Avenue, the lot is a short walk to the 72nd Street subway station, serviced by the Q train. Robert Michaeli of Brooklyn B Company Group is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2518 Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a nine-story residential building at 2518 Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Located between Avenue T and Avenue U, the lot is near the Avenue U subway station, serviced by the Q train. Alex Finkelshteyn under the 2518 Ocean Avenue LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Hudson Property Group Completes Renovation of Corinthian Towers Affordable Housing Complex in East Orange, New Jersey
Hudson Valley Property Group has completed a $57 million preservation project at Corinthian Towers, a 221-unit affordable housing complex in East Orange, New Jersey. Located at 67 S Munn Avenue in the city’s 4th Ward, the 94-year-old property now offers improved security, modernized homes, and energy efficient systems. The...
