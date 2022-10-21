Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
Renderings Reveal Quorum by Convene at 1221 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown, Manhattan
This winter, Convene will open a new 40,000-square-foot meeting and events space at 1221 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown, Manhattan. Located on the building’s second floor, the space will debut as Quorum by Convene and feature a capacity of 630 guests. Convene currently has a network of 23...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 420 East 75th Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Permits have been filed to expand a two-story commercial structure into a seven-story residential building at 420 East 75th Street on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Located between York Avenue and First Avenue, the lot is a short walk to the 72nd Street subway station, serviced by the Q train. Robert Michaeli of Brooklyn B Company Group is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
1841 Broadway’s Façade Takes Shape on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
Façade work is continuing on 1841 Broadway, a 25-story residential tower on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by INC Architecture & Design with SLCE Architects as the architect of record and developed by Global Holdings Management Group, the 281-foot-tall, 180,813-square-foot structure will yield 173 market-rate and affordable housing units, and 11,741 square feet of retail space on the first two levels. Pavarini McGovern is the general contractor and DeSimone Consulting Engineers is the façade consultant for the property, which is located at the corner of Broadway and West 60th Street, just north of Columbus Circle and the southwest corner of Central Park.
New York YIMBY
WSFSSH at West 108th Street Supportive Housing Complex Debuts on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
Developers and local officials recently celebrated the completion of WSFSSH at West 108th Street, a new supportive housing complex on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The project comprises two buildings at 143-159 West 108th Street and 103 West 108th Street and was developed by the West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing, a non-profit organization that helps sponsor and program new affordable housing properties in the five boroughs.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 540 Waverly Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 540 Waverly Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Kutnicki Bernstein Architects, the structure yields 135 residences and 52 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 41 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $41,315 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
141 Willoughby Street Wraps Up Construction in Downtown Brooklyn
Construction is nearing completion on 141 Willoughby Street, a 24-story commercial building in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Fogarty Finger with SLCE as the executive architect and developed by Savanna Real Estate, the structure will yield 400,000 square feet of Class A offices and lower-level retail space. Gilbane Building Company and Savcon are the general contractors, Thornton Tomasetti is the structural engineer, and AKF Group is the MEP engineer for the property, which stands on a trapezoidal plot bound by Willoughby Street to the south, Flatbush Avenue Extension to the east, and Gold Street to the west.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 80 Clarkson Street in Hudson Square, Manhattan
Permits have been filed for a 34-story mixed-use building at 80 Clarkson Street in Hudson Square, Manhattan. Located at the intersection of Clarkson Street and West Street, the lot is three blocks west of the Houston Street subway station, serviced by the 1 train. Just like the permits filed for the neighboring site at 570 Washington Street, ACI VI Clarkson LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications. Zeckendorf Development and Atlas Capital purchased the site for $340 million.
New York YIMBY
286 Wythe Avenue Nears Completion in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Construction nears completion on 286 Wythe Avenue, a six-story residential building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer & Makooi Architects and developed by Wythe Holding LLC, the 70-foot-tall building will yield 82,458 square feet with 45 rental units, 13,302 square feet of retail space, a cellar level, and 23 enclosed parking spaces. YNH Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by North 1st Street to the north, Grand Street to the south, and Wythe Avenue to the east.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2518 Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a nine-story residential building at 2518 Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Located between Avenue T and Avenue U, the lot is near the Avenue U subway station, serviced by the Q train. Alex Finkelshteyn under the 2518 Ocean Avenue LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing development
How about an apartment in pricey Manhattan for as little as $654 a month? If you or someone in your household are 62 years of age or older, you may be eligible for this NYC Housing Connect housing lottery. This is just a fraction of the $3,375 average rent for a Manhattan studio apartment as of October 2022.
New York YIMBY
La Mora Senior Apartments Breaks Ground at 23 Mulberry Street in Yonkers, New York
Construction is now underway on La Mora Senior Apartments, an age-restricted affordable housing property in Yonkers, New York. Developed in collaboration by the Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers (MHACY) and the Mulford Corporation, the four-story building is located on a long-vacant parcel at 23 Mulberry Street on the southern edge of the city.
Hidden 'Secret Alley' in New York City Is a Cool Piece of History
We never knew this existed!
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
New York YIMBY
Hudson Property Group Completes Renovation of Corinthian Towers Affordable Housing Complex in East Orange, New Jersey
Hudson Valley Property Group has completed a $57 million preservation project at Corinthian Towers, a 221-unit affordable housing complex in East Orange, New Jersey. Located at 67 S Munn Avenue in the city’s 4th Ward, the 94-year-old property now offers improved security, modernized homes, and energy efficient systems. The...
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
pix11.com
NYC Forecast: Get your umbrellas ready
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another bright and mild day across the tri-state area as temperatures made their way into the mid and upper 60s. We even saw a few spots south and west of the city break the 70-degree mark. Central Park clocked in with a high...
Teen punched, robbed in Manhattan subway station, police say
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was punched and robbed while waiting for a train in a Manhattan subway station earlier this month, police said Sunday. The teen was attacked while standing on the northbound platform of the No. 1, 2, and 3 trains at the 72nd Street and Broadway station on Oct. 6 […]
Louis Gigante, NYC Priest Who Was Mob Boss’ Brother, Dead at 90
A New York City priest whose brother ran one of the five mob families—and who once did 10 days in jail for refusing to answer grand jury questions about organized crime—has died at the age of 90, The New York Times reported. The Rev. Louis Gigante was a power broker who helped revitalize the South Bronx and who was elected to the City Council. All four of his brothers were mobsters, and Vincent, also known as The Chin, ascended to boss of the Genovese family. The priest was an apologist for the underworld, claiming that his brother—whose crazy-like-a-fox act included wandering the streets in a bathrobe—was a mentally ill “saint.”Read it at The New York Times
Top Five Car Brands With the Worst Drivers in New York
Everyone thinks they’re a better driver than the next person and you don’t even have to ask someone to find out – they’ll just blurt it out whether you wanted to know or not. New York has an interesting bunch of drivers because our state is...
NY1
OMNY now available to reduced fare transit riders
Transit users who qualify for reduced fares can now ride trains and buses at half-price using OMNY, the MTA said in a statement Monday. Reduced-fare customers can pay for rides using any personal payment device compatible with OMNY, according to the MTA. Each Monday through Sunday, reduced-fare OMNY users who have already purchased 12 rides will be able to commute for free the rest of the week.
