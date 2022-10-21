ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Some of Abilene’s Most Adorable Fur Babies Are Missing, Can You Help?

After spending the afternoon broadcasting live from Pam's Pets and Fish here in Abilene for the fall 2022 Townsquare Media Cruise Night event. I met a lot of listeners and several approached me and we're asking if I could give a shout-out to help them locate their lost pets. I learned very quickly by looking at the pictures and hearing the stories that these fur babies are not just pets but family members.
Denton Valley Farms Features Spooky Pumpkin Fun for Halloween

I recently went out to Denton Valley Farms to check out their Fall Festival activities, something I had not done before. They did not disappoint. My daughter invited my wife and me to go out to Denton Valley Farms to check out their huge pumpkin patch and some of their Halloween activities. I was a little skeptical about going because I had never checked it out before, but we had a blast!
2022 Fall Cruise Night Car Show Winners Have Been Announced

Classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles took over the streets of Abilene for the 39th annual Cruise Night. The event marked another successful night of old-style cruising, and the car show also gave classic car enthusiasts an assortment of unique rides to gawk over. It was a tough choice, but here are the official winners of the 2022 Fall Cruise Night Car Show.
Save the Date Now: Abilene Comic Con Is Coming This December

The area's pop-culture event of the fall has been set. Abilene Comic Con is coming to the Abilene Convention Center on December 3rd and 4th. If you've ever been to a Comic Con in the past, you know it's quite the adventure. It's easy to put yourself in a different world at a Comic Con. Whether you're into anime, cosplay, or collectibles, there's something for the whole family.
Wanted By the Abilene Police and Cash Rewards Are Being Offered

Abilene Crime Stoppers (ACS) has been stopping and arresting criminals since 1981. Crime Stoppers mission has always been to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene. ACS will pay up to $1,000 and all "Quick Pay Rewards" are paid the same day during banking hours, or the next day if the bank is closed. No waiting for the Board to vote on the reward. All quick-pay rewards are waiting to be paid out right now.
