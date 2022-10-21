Read full article on original website
Hardin-Simmons University to Celebrate Fall BreakHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University: An affordable education with a priceless experience.Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Alumna Spotlight: Viviana Mora '02Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Fall in Final Minutes at ConcordiaHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Take Down Top Seed Concordia 2-1Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Top 5 Things Learned While Driving On I-20 Between Abilene and Dallas
Recently I've been making a bunch of trips from Abilene to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A big chunk of that road trip is driving on I-20. I love traveling in Texas and I do it quite often but the highways in the Lone Star State can play by their own rules.
Some of Abilene’s Most Adorable Fur Babies Are Missing, Can You Help?
After spending the afternoon broadcasting live from Pam's Pets and Fish here in Abilene for the fall 2022 Townsquare Media Cruise Night event. I met a lot of listeners and several approached me and we're asking if I could give a shout-out to help them locate their lost pets. I learned very quickly by looking at the pictures and hearing the stories that these fur babies are not just pets but family members.
“The Great Es-Skate” Fundraising Event Happens in Abilene October 20th
Global Samaritan Resources is excited to announce its fall fundraising event. "The Great Es-Skate" is set for October 20th from 10:30 AM until 1:30 PM at The Skatin' Place in Abilene. This is your chance to get "trapped" for a great cause. It's a fun way to raise money by skating for Global Samaritan.
Denton Valley Farms Features Spooky Pumpkin Fun for Halloween
I recently went out to Denton Valley Farms to check out their Fall Festival activities, something I had not done before. They did not disappoint. My daughter invited my wife and me to go out to Denton Valley Farms to check out their huge pumpkin patch and some of their Halloween activities. I was a little skeptical about going because I had never checked it out before, but we had a blast!
2022 Fall Cruise Night Car Show Winners Have Been Announced
Classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles took over the streets of Abilene for the 39th annual Cruise Night. The event marked another successful night of old-style cruising, and the car show also gave classic car enthusiasts an assortment of unique rides to gawk over. It was a tough choice, but here are the official winners of the 2022 Fall Cruise Night Car Show.
The 2022 Taylor County Veterans Day Parade Has a New Route and Date
The Taylor County Veterans Service Office (TCVS) will be hosting the 2022 Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 5th this year. In the years past, the Veteran's Day Parade has been held on November 11th and promptly began at 11 am. However, due to the pandemic a few years ago, some adjustments had to be made.
Save the Date Now: Abilene Comic Con Is Coming This December
The area's pop-culture event of the fall has been set. Abilene Comic Con is coming to the Abilene Convention Center on December 3rd and 4th. If you've ever been to a Comic Con in the past, you know it's quite the adventure. It's easy to put yourself in a different world at a Comic Con. Whether you're into anime, cosplay, or collectibles, there's something for the whole family.
Wanted By the Abilene Police and Cash Rewards Are Being Offered
Abilene Crime Stoppers (ACS) has been stopping and arresting criminals since 1981. Crime Stoppers mission has always been to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene. ACS will pay up to $1,000 and all "Quick Pay Rewards" are paid the same day during banking hours, or the next day if the bank is closed. No waiting for the Board to vote on the reward. All quick-pay rewards are waiting to be paid out right now.
Check Out How 8 Countries From Around The World Celebrate Halloween
That time of year is nearly upon us once again. It seems that everyone is catching on to the fall spirit. Pumpkin spice and pumpkin patches are popping up in places all over Abilene. Church carnivals and trunk or treats are soon to follow. It can mean only one thing. Halloween time is almost here.
